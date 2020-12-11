Sheriff’s reports for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 19-26:

Nov. 19

-Theft of property first degree from the 2600 block of Shelby County 35. A catalytic converter valued at $3,000 was stolen.

Nov. 20

-Civil dispute from Five Below, Hoover.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 West and Bear Creek Road.

-Missing juvenile from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham (Oak Mountain High School).

-Miscellaneous information from the 2800 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 15200 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

Nov. 21

-Incident from the 100 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo. A wooden deck collapsed in the middle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Gasoline valued at $5 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from Saginaw Recycling, Alabaster. Loose change totaling $115 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from Brook Highland Tennis Club, Birmingham. A Frye purse valued at $400, cash in the amount of $150, Xanax prescription pills (25 count), credit card, checkbooks and two debit cards were stolen.

Nov. 22

-Juvenile runaway from the 60 block of AL-Youth Home, Westover.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence 911 call from Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea. Air Jordan shoes (15 count, various models and colors) valued at a total of $6,750 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 1500 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham.

Nov. 23

-Fire investigation from the 5100 block of Shadowbrook Trail, Birmingham. A residence was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Highland Village Drive, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4500 block of Oxford Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, harassing communications from the 6400 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana, suspected meth and suspected heroin were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lay Port Loop, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 71 and Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen, and a DeWalt battery valued at $50 was recovered.

-Suicide attempt from Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 9800 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett.

-Theft of property third degree, fraudulent use of a credit card from Mountain View Parkway in the area of Valleydale Road. A purse, T-Mobile cell phone, BP Visa, Visa and various credit cards were stolen.

Nov. 24

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A fender was damaged.

-Harassment from the 1500 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of Holcombe Lane, Columbiana. A storage shed and a trailer were burned.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. Three adult dogs were confiscated.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Kirkman Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Chevy Malibu sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Griffin Corporation Drive, Chelsea. A bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon valued at $42.99 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of Weatherford Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (1 gram) and a metal grinder were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A 2016 Honda CRV was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1700 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 400 block of Lime Creek Bend, Chelsea.

-Resisting arrest from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Civil/lost property from the 700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Samsung Galaxy valued at $600 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodward Drive, Pelham.

Nov. 25

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. A chain link fence sustained $400 in damages.

-Harassment from the 2800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film (total of two strips), four metal spoons with heroin residue and a capped syringe were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 0 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $97.32 was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Extortion from the 3600 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 600 block of Talon Cove, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Wilsonville. A 2007 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Wilsonville. A Glock firearm was stolen, and a 2014 GMC Denali was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Wilsonville. A Sig Sauer P238 with three magazines and $6 were stolen, and a rear passenger vehicle window was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Wilsonville. A Glock firearm and Yeti duffle bag were stolen, and a rear passenger vehicle window was damaged.

-Harassment from the 2800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

Nov. 26

-Incident from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Motor vehicle hit and run from the 500 block of Shelby County 332. A Nissan Versa was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 11600 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A vehicle was burned.

-Incident from the 4300 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Fleming Road, Vincent.

-Found property from the 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham. A wallet and contents were recovered.

-Incident from the 200 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.