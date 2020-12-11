Marriages for the week of Dec. 13, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 30-Dec. 4:
-Killian Day Tolbert to Michael Chad Wade.
-Luis Alberto Morales Perez to Dominga Beatriz Flores Romero.
-Jose Arturo Chavez Carreon to Thelma Lorena Oxlaj Garcia.
-Wade Allen Martin to Laura Elizabeth Franklin.
-Justin Alexander Ward to Samantha Lynn Tubbs.
-Micah Steven Shoemaker to Ashley Channing Cope.
-Skyelar Jason Haynie to Ansley Chapple Walker.
-Brandon Michael Boyce to Samantha Lynn Kimble.
-Reshundra Janae Smiley to Jose Antonio Sanchez.
-Andrew Birch Johnson to Leigh Wells May.
-Haley Anne Braswell to Jason Christopher Gray.
-Christopher Charles Lee to Joanna Danielle Henderson.
-Curtis Charles Howell to Stacy Elizabeth Corsentino.
-William Henry Tabony to Janet Lynn Sellers.
-Rebecca Coston Rowe to James William Byrd.
-Jacob Scott Morris to Matilyn Hope Talley.
-Kellen Keith Mims to Ashley Grace Long.
-Tyler Austen Kolling to Lauren Hannah Bass.
-Keisha Laneigh Schweitzer to Leon Dewayne McNeal.
-Chelsea Lynne Ludorf to Blake Christian Cunningham.
-Jeffrey Ryan Forstman to Julie Ann Jett.
-Calvin Ray Chaffin to Tiffany Snow Holcomb.
-Katie Lauren Bearden to Jackson Alexander Miller.
-Akilah Marjani Grace to Kelvin Jamaar Harris.
-Joanna Bo Rodriguez to Juan Alberto Virden Villafuerte.
Land transactions for the week of Dec. 13, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Nov. 25 -Cheryl G. Brock to Justin L.... read more