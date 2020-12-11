Divorces for the week of Dec. 13, 2020
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 14-Dec. 8:
-Janie Alison Milam Cheka, of Birmingham, and Joseph Sandor Cheka, III, of Birmingham.
-Christy C. Guardiola, of Boaz, and Robert Guardiola, of Calera.
-Timothy Goodpastor, of Birmingham, and Hannah Shay Goodpastor, of unknown.
-Joshua Allan Price, of Sterrett, and Bell Price, of Chelsea.
-Holly Dee Alverson, of Alabaster, and Russell James Alverson, of Calera.
-Danny Phillip Herrin, of Birmingham, and Kristie Bennett Herrin, of Pelham.
-Raven Peal, of Wilsonville, and Johnathan Hunter Partridge, of Columbiana.
-Garrett Woodfield, of Chelsea, and Cassandra Renee Gamble, of Chelsea.
-Kristina Butler Grider, of Shelby, and John Claude Grider, of Calera.
-Cynthia Romanstine Howdeshell, of Calera, and Ashley Brent Howdeshell, of Rancho Palos, Ca.
-Paul Richard Ledbetter, of Alabaster, and Heather Ledbetter, of Alabaster.
-Milton Leroy Brown, Jr., of Calera, and Stephanie Danielle Arrington, of Maylene.
-Cheryl Lynn Mowery, of Pelham, and James Larence Mowery, of Pelham.
-Jonathan Tyler Ray, of Columbiana, and Courtney Nicole Ray, of West Blocton.
Marriages for the week of Dec. 13, 2020
