Three in double figures lead Helena to win against Montevallo

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – Thanks to three scorers in double figures and two with double-doubles, the Helena Huskies were able to go on the road and take down county opponent Montevallo 61-31 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Helena got double-doubles from Montana Harris and Brianna Wilson, while Kennedi Nobles led all Huskies with 19 points, which helped lead the Huskies to a 30-point victory.

And all three of those players got off to a strong start in the opening quarter of the game, scoring at least four points each, while Wilson started her night off with eight of her 13 points.

The strong start from those three, as well as a field goal from Jessica Powell, helped Helena score 18 points in the opening period, while the defense had its best quarter of the game. Helena gave up just two field goals for four points in the frame, which led to an early 14-point lead at the end of one.

In the second quarter, it was Harris’ six points that set the tone for the team, while Nobles added four more to her eight first-half points. In addition to that, Powell went 2-3 at the line for two more points and Sophia Merchant added two points to help the Huskies post 14 more in the second quarter.

Montevallo played much tighter this time around, but the Bulldogs were still doubled up by scoring seven points in the period.

That allowed the Huskies to take a 21-point lead into the half up 32-11.

With that deficit already a deep hole for the Bulldogs, Helena made it an even steeper climb in the second half when the Huskies got back to their balanced attack.

Nobles, Harris and Wilson all scored four points in the quarter, while Alanna Scott added three points and Madison martin one more for a total of 16.

The Bulldogs played their best quarter of the game, posting 12 points behind six from Jai-Lin Ivory.

But with Helena scoring 16 points, the Huskies were able to extend their lead to 48-23 going to the final quarter of play.

Helena was able to ice the game in the fourth period thanks to making eight of its 12 free throws, while Powell posted seven of her 19 in the quarter, going 3-4 at the free throw line.

Harris’ double-double featured 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Wilson added 10 rebounds to her 13 points to finish with a double-double as well.

Ivory was the game’s leading scorer thanks to pouring in 20 of Montevallo’s 31 points.