New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Development and construction for a new AT&T tower is underway along Shelby County 13 in Helena and is expected increase wireless capacity for the city.

Residents may already have noticed the tower along Shelby County 13 since its recent installation, and AT&T is working to activate the site, which will provide coverage between Helena, Green Pond and the Cahaba River Park areas.

According to AT&T Lead Public Relations Manager Kelly Layne Starling, the company is adding in this site for the benefit of not only wireless customers, but for emergency services as well.

“These changes will bring improved coverage to residents, visitors and first responders through faster speeds and better voice quality,” Starling said. “Our priority is to provide our communities with the connectivity they need and we will continue to work with the city and public officials during this process.”

There is no estimated completion date of the project, but the wireless company hopes that this site will help improve the experience of cell phone and internet users in the areas.

“We consistently look for ways to improve our network for our customers and are working with city and county officials to add additional wireless coverage and capacity to the city of Helena and surrounding areas,” Starling said.