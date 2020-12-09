Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

MONTEVALLO – People lined the sidewalks along Main Street in downtown Montevallo on the night of Thursday, Dec. 3 to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The Montevallo High School Marching Troubadours Band led the parade, which featured floats and vehicles representing various businesses and community groups.

In keeping with tradition, Santa and Mrs. Claus also rode in the parade, waving to attendees from their sleigh.

The 2020 parade trophy winners were:

Most Creative – Moore Brothers Automotive

Best Theme – Bin There Dump That

Most Christmas Spirit – Montevallo Youth Cheerleaders

Best Overall – Moore Brothers Automotive

“The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce would like to say thank you to all who made the 2020 Montevallo Christmas Parade such a huge success – parade sponsors, parade entries, volunteers, public works, Montevallo Police Department and our wonderful, supportive community,” acting Executive Chamber Director Adele Nelson said.

In addition to the parade, attendees had an opportunity to see downtown businesses’ window decorations and the city’s Christmas tree, Christmas banners and lights.

Attendees also were invited to stop by the Montevallo Elementary School PTO’s Food Truck Festival in front of the school after the parade.