PPMS teacher participating in global development program

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Hannah Rodgers, a sixth-grade teacher at Pelham Park Middle School, is developing her professional skills to help better the education of her students through the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program.

The program was developed through Fulbright Teachers Exchange program that is administered by the non-profit International Research & Exchanges Board, which seeks to help improve the skills of teachers to benefit their students.

“Mrs. Rodgers was selected and will represent Pelham City Schools as a program participant along with the professional development modules,” said PCS Communications Manager Nicole Knight. “She will also be participating in an international field experience this summer.”

The program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, selected 71 teachers throughout the country who were chosen for development in the program.

To participate in the program, teachers must meet certain criteria such as having a commitment to working in K-12 education after completing the program, demonstrating leadership potential, professional and educational experience and leadership, and an interest in developing long-term linkages between U.S. and international institutions and schools, according to IREX’s application process.

As a participant Rodgers will spend a year developing skills through a variety of measures such as “target training, experience abroad and global collaboration,” Knight said.

Rodgers has been teaching since 1997 after earning a B.A. in communications from the University of St. Thomas and a masters of arts in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

During her career she has already attained more than three years of teaching overseas, so this program will serve mainly to improve upon the experience that she has and make for a better educational experience for her students.