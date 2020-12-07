Kent Farms animal hospital to host grand opening

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Kent Farms is holding a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its new animal hospital in Alabaster. Brittany Rice said the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday and will be followed by a grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.

The animal hospital is partnering with Shelby County Humane Society for the grand opening, Rice said. The event will feature a variety of games and giveaways for attendees and their pets.

“We are going to partner with Shelby County Humane Society who will have a few dogs here for adoption, as well as offer complimentary food trucks with tacos, desserts, and snow cones,” Rice said. “We will also have a photo booth set up for owners to get their picture taken with their dogs and interactive games. There will be lots of giveaways, prizes and raffles. We will offer complimentary nail trims to any dogs that come by, give tours and have balloon animals for the kids.”

Medical care is just one of many services offered by Kent Farms. Rice encourages everyone interested to come tour the hospital to see what it has to offer to the community.

“We offer medical care for small animals (cats and dogs), grooming services, daycare and boarding,” Rice said. “We also have a special package where we currently offer our canine owners called Bark ’N Stretch which includes playing in our large yard (open and climate controlled) with other dogs, a swimming pool when weather permits, lots of toys and it is 100-percent supervised by a member of our resort staff.”

The hospital’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and until noon on Saturdays. The doctors are Dr. Brandon McKim and Dr. Miranda Trammell, who co-own the clinic and also own Mercy Animal Hospital in Gardendale. The associate doctor is Dr. Cheryl Linder.

Kent Farms Animal Hospital is located at 2259 Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster.

The city-provided ribbon cutting ceremony will be following the social distance recommendations as well as requiring masks, Rice said. For more information about their services or to set up a tour, call 205-564-5740 or email info@kentfarmsanimalhospital.com.