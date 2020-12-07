Edna Stone

Columbiana

Edna Stone, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 4.

The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Antioch Baptist Church. The service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the church with Rev. Phillip Rush officiating. Burial will be at The Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She worked for Blue Cross Insurance of Alabama for 35 years.

Mrs. Stone is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stone.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Stone and Jeff Stone; granddaughters, J’Dree and Julie Stone; brother, Jimmy Garner (Patsy); and great grandsons, Brantley Savage and Jaxon Howton.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.