Police reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

The following are incidents and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 22-30:

Alabaster

Nov. 23

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A tire valued at $70 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of West Navajo Drive.

Nov. 24

-Information only from the 100 block of Blue Springs Place.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of King Charles Place.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Willow Creek Court.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 300 block of Willow Glen Drive.

Nov. 25

-Domestic incident from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of Glenn Abbey Lane.

-Found property from the 400 block of Hillwood Park South. A cell phone and battery pack were found.

-Found property from the 1500 block of Napoleon Drive. A Jimenez Arms firearm was recovered.

Nov. 26

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. Two each of silver plates valued at $10, Christmas ornaments valued at $1 and hand trucks valued at $50 were stolen.

Nov. 27

-Property damage from the 1800 block of Simmsville Road. A 2015 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 40 block of Williams Street.

-Information only from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of Brent Way. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $50 and money in the amount of $800 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 block of Fulton Springs Road. Marijuana (2.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Shelby Farms Place.

Nov. 28

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 50 block of Colonial Promenade. Amphetamines/methamphetamines, other narcotics, a firearm, a glass meth pipe with residue, and several small plastic baggies were confiscated. An auto was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol, information only from U.S. 31 at Colonial Promenade Parkway. A firearm was recovered.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Theft of property third degree from Chestnut Drive and Smokey Road. A universal stringing block valued at $600 was stolen.

-Information only from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane.

-Property damage from the 500 block of U.S. 31. A 2018 Honda CRV sustained $500 in damages.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Fran Lane. A 1994 Harley FLTC Ultra sustained $1,500 in damages.

Nov. 29

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle.

-Property damage from Colonial Promenade Parkway. Bushes were damaged.

Nov. 30

-Theft of property first degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A set of tires and rims valued at $3,500 were stolen.

-Found property from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way. A personal check was located.

-Forgery first degree from the 1000 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. $880 was stolen.

-Theft of services from the 1100 block of First Street North. Cell phone related items valued at $144 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1400 block of Hill Spun Road. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Applegate Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $395.67 were stolen.

-Information only from the 700 block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2020 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. A cell phone valued at $100 was stolen, and a cell phone was damaged.

Calera

Nov. 23

-Harassment, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Angelwood Lane.

-Menacing from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Agency assist from 17th Avenue and U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2000 block of Timberline Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 24

-Theft of property first degree from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-combined substance from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.

Nov. 25

-Attempting to elude from Seal Road and Shelby County 86.

-Failure to appear from the 2500 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia from Calera Eagle Drive and Alabama.

-Safe Streets Ordinance Violation from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 95.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Village Trace.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Seminole Place.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 87 and Shelby County 234.

Nov. 28

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Nov. 29

-Recovered vehicle from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 87 (Shell station).

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 23.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot from the 32700 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from the 32700 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Timberline Ridge.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.

Nov. 30

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia from Alabama 70 and Waterford Parkway.

Helena

Nov. 24

-Miscellaneous information from Frances Lane.

-Unattended vehicle from Shelby County 95 at Tank Farm.

Nov. 25

-Domestic incident from the 1400 block of Timber Circle.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from Helena Road.

-Receiving stolen property from Bearden Trail.

-Domestic incident from Oak View Lane.

-Identity theft from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

Nov. 26

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from First Avenue East.

-Miscellaneous information from the 9000 block of Brookline Lane.

Nov. 27

-Theft of property third degree, domestic incident from South Shades Crest Road.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of First Avenue West Maylene.

Nov. 28

-DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict from Shelby County 52 West and Brook Drive.

-Menacing, trespass warning from the 100 block of Rock Terrace Circle.

Nov. 29

-Lost property from the 2200 block of Old Cahaba Place.

-Death investigation from Laurel Woods Lane.

-Domestic incident from Bayberry Road.

-Domestic incident, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2000 block of First Avenue West.

Montevallo

Nov. 22

-Domestic incident from Waller Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front glass door valued at $300.

Nov. 24

-Information only from Middle Street (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a small metal grinder with marijuana residue valued at $1.

Nov. 25

-Information only from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Trespass warning from Highway 22 (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 6.00 grams; 4 bags of synthetic marijuana (spice), two used needles with meth residue and blue glass smoking pipe with burnt residue valued at $80.

Nov. 26

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

Nov. 27

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Spring Creek Road (residence/home). Damaged was five outside light fixtures, spray painted outside of house and three exterior windows valued at $1,350.

Nov. 28

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Meadow Road (residence/home). Damaged was a bag of clothing, mop and bucket, picture and picture frame, stationary exercise bike, elliptical exercise machine and glass jar valued at $490.

Nov. 30

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft-theft-from banking institution from Hidden Trace Court (bank).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense.

Pelham

Nov. 23

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,400.

-Theft from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,200.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Parkway (liquor store). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $106.

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone, electronics, backpack and prescription valued at $491.

Nov. 24

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics and shoes valued at $1,420.

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics and a computer valued at $900.

-Drugs from Highway 52 East (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was drug evidence valued at $10.

Nov. 27

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.