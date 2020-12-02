Spain Park boys remain unbeaten with win against Clay-Chalkville

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park basketball team continued the best start to the 2020-2021 season of any local team on Tuesday, Dec. 1, thanks to a consistent effort against Clay-Chalkville, which led to a 61-44 victory and a ninth win in a row to kick off an undefeated start.

The Jaguars scored at least 14 points in every quarter of the game and gave up 15 or less in every period to pick up the impressive victory.

Spain Park started the game off on a high note thanks to Josh Harrington, Cam Crawford and Colin Turner all scoring at least four points in the period, led by Harrington’s five.

Those three played an important part in the Jags scoring 15 points, while the defense limited Clay-Chalkville to just two scorers and nine points to give the Jags a quick six-point lead out of the gate.

That led to some fireworks in the second quarter, as both teams caught fire from beyond the arc.

For the Cougars, Isiah Daniel made three in the period, which helped propel his team to its best offensive frame of the game with 15 points.

But Spain Park was able to put together its first of two consecutive 16-point quarters thanks to four different players knocking down a 3-pointer.

That helped them extend the lead by one going into the break, but at 31-24, the game was still very much up in the air at the break.

But that seemed to change throughout the third quarter, as Spain Park came out and completely turned the momentum in their favor.

It was in large part due to the way the defense played. For the second time in the game, the Jaguars gave up nine points on three made field goals.

With the offense playing well to end the first half, they also carried that into the second half when Harrington and Crawford both posted five points. That, in addition to three others adding a field goal, led to 16 more points for Spain Park and a 47-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

And in the final period of play, the Jags’ two leading scorers put together a strong finish to the game with Turner posting six points and Crawford adding five more.

That led to 14 points in the frame, while the defense closed the game giving up just 11 more to pick up the 61-44 win.

Crawford led the Jags with 16 points, while Turner posted 14. Harrington added a third scorer in double figures thanks to his 13 points, while eight total players scored in the win.