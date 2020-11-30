Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr.

Chelsea

Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr., age 62, of Chelsea, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Mr. Hillin is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy L. Hillin; and mother, Dorothy A. Hillin.

He is survived by his fiancé, Donna Deavers; father, Joseph W. Hillin, Sr.; three brothers; one sister; daughters, Kristie Bradberry (Trent), Stephanie Jacobi (Dave), and Melanie Verbitski (John); sons, Joseph W. Hillin, III (Lindsay) and John R. Hillin (Adrie); eight grandchildren, Madeline, Layne, Charlee, Olivia, Zadie, Vivienne, Ashton, and Ellison Major; one great-grandchild, Harper; bonus children, Devin Deavers and Haley Deavers and their children; and numerous other family and friends.

