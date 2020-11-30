Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr.
Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr.
Chelsea
Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr., age 62, of Chelsea, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Mr. Hillin is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy L. Hillin; and mother, Dorothy A. Hillin.
He is survived by his fiancé, Donna Deavers; father, Joseph W. Hillin, Sr.; three brothers; one sister; daughters, Kristie Bradberry (Trent), Stephanie Jacobi (Dave), and Melanie Verbitski (John); sons, Joseph W. Hillin, III (Lindsay) and John R. Hillin (Adrie); eight grandchildren, Madeline, Layne, Charlee, Olivia, Zadie, Vivienne, Ashton, and Ellison Major; one great-grandchild, Harper; bonus children, Devin Deavers and Haley Deavers and their children; and numerous other family and friends.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Louise (McClendon) Huckabee
Virginia Louise (McClendon) Huckabee Maylene Virginia Louise (McClendon) Huckabee, age 93 of Maylene, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Shelby... read more