November 30, 2020

James “Vandy” Lowery

Shelby

James “Vandy” Lowery, age 63, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29.

The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Bay Springs Cemetery with Bro. Joel Miller officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his father, James M. Lowery.

He is survived by his sons, Adam Lowery (Jamie) and Daniel Lowery (Christen); mother, Jackie Lowery; and six grandchildren.

