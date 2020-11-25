Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 4-12:
Nov. 4
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Five cases of small pistol primer valued at $650 were stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.
-Violation of a protective order from the 600 block of Branch Circle, Alabaster.
-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Birmingham. A 16-ounce bottle of Glamorous Wash (Amazon package) valued at $25 was stolen.
-Forgery from Evergreen Road, Shelby.
Nov. 6
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.
-Civil dispute from Chism Circle, Montevallo.
-Public intoxication from Valleydale Road at Providence Park, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 1500 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 9200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.
-Duty to give information and render aid from Murphy USA, Chelsea.
-Allowing dogs to roam at large from Maplecrest Drive, Sterrett.
-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Eighth Northstar batteries valued at $24,000 were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.
-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea. A 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 sustained $5,000 in damages, and a residence sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Animal bite from the 5300 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.
-Assault second degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.
Nov. 7
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5500 block of Parkside Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (4 grams) was confiscated.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Hydrocodone (6 count, 10 milligram pills), a Xanax pill, suspected marijuana (1.6 grams), suspected marijuana (0.6 gram) and two roaches in a glass jar, and a glass pipe were confiscated.
-Reckless endangerment, harassment from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. White rectangular pills (Alprazolam, 4.5 count, 2 milligrams each) were confiscated.
-Unlawfully carrying pistol without permit from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A Glock 26 (9 millimeter) was confiscated.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying pistol without license from the 100 block of Inverness Landing Apartments, Birmingham. A Charles Daly 9-millimeter pistol, marijuana (2 ounces) and a digital scale were confiscated.
-Incident from Walmart, U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 10 block of Shelby County 453.
-Property damage from Dunnavant Valley Road and Farmhouse Road, Birmingham. A 2008 Acura was damaged.
-Incident from the 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Wilsonville.
-Suicide attempt from Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
-Theft of property, domestic violence-harassment from Sheila Point, Shelby. A 2007 Chevy Equinox was stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from Waldrop Drive, Wilsonville.
-Shooting into unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief from Higgins Road, Shelby. A camper and shed were damaged.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sitton Circle, Westover.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 337, Chelsea.
Nov. 8
-Unauthorized use from the 300 block of River Drive, Wilsonville.
-Criminal mischief from the 3500 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Four windows were damaged.
-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A DeWalt battery charger valued at $200, Bosch jobsite radio value at $200, DeWalt impact driver valued at $100, DeWalt impact driver valued at $200, DeWalt sawzalls valued at $200 and Milwaukee impact driver valued at $200 were stolen.
-Criminal mischief second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A County Jail TV located in A7 Block was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 400 block of Shelby County 302, Shelby.
-Incident from the 9000 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Elyton Drive, Birmingham.
-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Two beers were stolen.
-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. An ATM card was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A male 14-year-old Tennessee Walker horse valued at $600 and tack gear valued at $150 were stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-assault from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
Nov. 9
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Meth (approximately 1 gram) in a smiley-face baggie was confiscated.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. An American Pitbull was stolen.
-Shoplifting (two counts) from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Four Tianaa bottles valued at $104 and five Zaza bottles valued at $100 were stolen.
-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-DUI from the area of 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Sexual misconduct from Pool Road, Shelby.
-Structure fire from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Nine 2-by-4 boards valued at $150, a vinyl easy chair valued at $100 and a barbecue grill valued at $100 were damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of School Road, Shelby.
-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.
-Possession of obscene matter containing persons under 17 from the 500 block of 13th Street Southwest, Alabaster.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. $89.97 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 1900 block of South River Road, Shelby. A utility trailer with winch valued at $4,200 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. A Glock semiautomatic pistol valued at $500 and $200 in cash were stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. $200 in cash was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. A Glock 43 semiautomatic pistol valued at $500 was stolen.
Nov. 10
-Dissemination of child pornography from the 3000 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.
-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc., by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A County Jail TV located in A6 Block of Shelby County Jail was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Holly Brook Road, Columbiana.
-Property damage from Shelby County 16 and Quincy Lane, Montevallo. A 2014 Chevy Malibu was damaged.
-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.
-Sexual misconduct from an unknown location (two counts).
-Theft of property from Dusty Way, Harpersville. A 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen.
Nov. 11
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.
-Promoting prison contraband third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Olanzapine (6 count, 5 milligrams) were recovered.
-Promoting prison contraband third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Six yellow pieces of paper with a dried unknown substance were recovered.
-Suicide attempt from Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Comanche Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Masters Lane, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
Nov. 12
-Obstructing justice with a false ID from the 24000 block of Hilburn Way, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 800 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.
-Criminal trespassing from the 400 block of Bounds Landing, Columbiana.
-Missing juvenile from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.
-Assault from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Recreational Park). A breaker from a breaker box valued at $200 was stolen, and a door knob valued at $50 and sheetrock valued at $200 were damaged.
-Property damage from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2014 Hyundai valued at $8,000 was damaged.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Depot Street, Wilton.
-Incident from the 100 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. An old honey bun valued at $2 and assorted personal items belonging to victim’s deceased father (pocket knives, old coins) valued at $100 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 500 block of Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. Transactions of $730 and $1,598 were made via a cash app.
-Criminal mischief, unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent.
