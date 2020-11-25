SCSO’s Burchfield honored with retirement resolution

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission honored Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ken Burchfield on Monday, Nov. 23 with a resolution noting his lengthy service in law enforcement and wishing him well in retirement.

Burchfield has served in various positions during his 17-year tenure with the SCSO, most recently as chief deputy since September 2019.

“Let me first recognize my wife,” Burchfield said at the meeting. “I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you she’s my rock, and she is. Law enforcement careers are hard on families.”

Burchfield said he was “honored and humbled” to be recognized by the Commission and his peers in the room, including Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego.

“He’s taught me more than anyone else about success in law enforcement, in that career field,” Burchfield said. “I’ll never forget that. I was blessed to work for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Shelby County is special, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is special. I was truly lucky to be here and just happened to step through some doors that the sheriff opened for me.”

Burchfield praised the SCSO’s command staff for their exemplary work, much of which happens behind the scenes, and expressed gratitude to other colleagues, friends and county leaders for the roles they played in his career.

“Relationships make Shelby County different than other counties,” he said. “We all work together for one cause, and we all get it done. Whatever’s in our lane, we make it happen.”

Burchfield served for 13 years at the Hoover Police Department before joining the SCSO as a deputy in 2003. He was appointed captain and commander of the newly formed Drug Enforcement Task Force in January 2004. He was named the administrative division commander in 2007 and promoted to the rank of major in 2015.

“He’s been outstanding to work with,” Samaniego said. “He took a fledgling drug task force and put it in place, as well as finding the right people to work in that task force and putting the right policies and procedures in place. He’s done a fantastic job for us. It’s been an honor and privilege to work with Ken Burchfield.”

District 1 Commissioner Kevin Morris said Burchfield answered many of his questions about the SCSO when Morris became the representative for the Law Enforcement Personnel Board.

“I appreciate the respect that you gave me,” Morris said. “I think it was you investing in me that allowed me to see a totally different side of the sheriff’s department. On behalf of this County Commission and our county residents, we’d like to thank you.”