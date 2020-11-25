Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 13-23:

Alabaster

Nov. 17

-Suzanne Michelle Kimbrell, 57, of Bessemer, failure to appear, capias warrant.

-Tiffany Diane Absher, 40, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant (two counts).

-Devan Kayne Ray, 18, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 18

-William Elijah Dudley Underwood, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-Jamie Denise Snyder, 28, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 20

-Colby Mack Sherman, 26, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Desi Anthony Fomby, 46, of Alabaster, firearm license required, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Wolf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Nov. 21

-Ricardo Venegas, 33, of Jemison, carrying brass knuckles.

-Wendy Danelle Martin, 41, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Damian Lewis Dudley, 28, of Tuscaloosa, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Nov. 22

-Juan Adolfo Hernandez, 50, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol, leaving scene of accident.

-Rachel Brooke Tubb, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

Calera

Nov. 13

-Tracy Villanueva, 54, of Heflin, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Justin Allen Elkins, 31, of Shelby, failure to appear.

-Cordale Cole, 28, of Hueytown, public intoxication.

Nov. 14

-Scotty Earl McDonald, 40, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Julie Michelle Walls, 46, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-David Lee Smith, 58, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, open container, improper lane usage.

-David Lee Smith, 58, of Birmingham, bribery of public servants.

Nov. 15

-Ashawnti Aki McCloud, 40, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-Mahagony Renee Workman, 29, of Fairfield, DUI-alcohol.

-David Lee Bradberry Newman, 30, of McCalla, attempting to elude, tampering with physical evidence, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kimberly Michelle Sames, 36, of Vance, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Gary Reist Reist, 20, of Decatur, Alabama, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Donald Roman Kitchens, 31, of Pensacola, Florida, agency assist.

-Eunice Susan Smith, 66, of Shelby, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Katherine Rena Shepherd, 30, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Timothy Deece-Shane Ellison, 30, of Clanton, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kacey Nicole Garner, 25, of Clanton, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 16

-Justin Renard Davis, 30, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Katrina Marie Hinkle, 45, of Vestavia Hills, failure to appear.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

Nov. 18

-Erickson Antonio Salazar, 22, of Columbiana, harassment-intimidation.

-Matthew Hayden Luck, 35, of Alabaster, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tydeesha Lashawn Harris, 23, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

Nov. 19

-Teresa Hearon Morgan, 59, of Calera, harassment-intimidation.

-Derick Deandre James, theft of property fourth degree.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 28, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 35, of Calera, disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer, obstructing government operations.

-Lil-Karl Marquis Wilson, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Scott Alan DeVaughn, 36, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 40, of Calera, probation revocation.

-Andraius Dion Burns, 36, of Columbiana, failure to appear (three counts).

-Christopher Josiah Feagins, 20, of Birmingham, court commitment order.

-Jason Dewayne Wood, 34, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Mark Bernard Jones, 45, of Sylacauga, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Harold Montez Childs, 42, of Jemison, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 20

-Michael Ray Nance, 34, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

-Kevin Lee Taylor Jr., 31, of Valley, Alabama, domestic violence second degree-strangulation.

-Jaylon Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Hoover, failure to appear.

Nov. 21

-Micha J. Nelson, 36, of Miami, Florida, agency assist.

-Desmond Terrell Horn, 38, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, criminal trespass third degree.

Nov. 22

-Juan Pablo Fletes Gonzales, 36, of Montevallo, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Kenneth Howard Pickett, 48, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Marquis Lynn Harris, 42, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Dismerys Teresa Gomez-Baez, 52, of Montevallo, attempting to elude.

Nov. 23

-Anthony Tyrell Marsh, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Helena

Nov. 17

-Cathleen Michelle Gamble, 43, failure to appear-traffic.

Nov. 19

-Fredrick Reynolds Jones Jr., 79, domestic violence third degree.

Nov. 22

-Dennis Ray Herring, 53, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 23

-Anthony Robert Welsh, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia.

Montevallo

Nov. 16

-Katrina Hinkle, 45, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Tramaine Sears, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Austin Lucas, 21, of Shelby, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Ashley Pruitt, 39, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Edwin Bivin, 39, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Analexis Herron Wilson, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Nov. 17

-Hayden Boothe, 24, of Alabaster, alias warrants.

-Anterrio Smith, 25, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Tristan Robinson, 28, of Wilsonville, impeding traffic, driving while suspended and driving while revoked.

Nov. 18

-Brian Barksdale, 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Nov. 19

-Jamaar Wilson, 29, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

-Alisha Williams, 38, of Birmingham, theft of property 1st degree and criminal possession of forged instrument.

-Alex Ganey, 32, of Jasper, theft of services, less than $500.

Nov. 20

-Quincy Coleman, 24, of McCalla, failure to display insurnace.

-Richard Burdette, 63, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Kevin Windom, 37, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alchol.

Nov. 21

-Jeffrey Roquet, 31, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Edvin Estacuy-Jorge, 22, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Crystal Marintsch, 36, of Cullman, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.