Christmas in Calera welcomes Santa for Small Business Saturday

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street is excited to announce a safe experience for visiting Santa on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 1-5 p.m. in historic downtown Calera.

Are you wondering where you can find a free, socially distant, visit and photo opportunity with Santa this year? Make plans to visit Calera Main Street on Small Business Saturday, where your kids will have a special experience with the big guy, himself!

While this year might dictate some additional precautions, the magic of visiting with Santa does not have be skipped. The Santa experience will be located inside plant, gifts and décor, and Adventurer’s Coffee Co.

The afternoon with Santa is sponsored by Adventurer’s Coffee Co., Cowart Drugs, Creations, Galore and Moore, plant, and The Garage Kickboxing. Visits and photos with Santa will be socially distant and contactless.

Santa’s schedule for Nov. 28:

1 p.m.: Line forms at plant running along the sidewalk on Alabama 25

1:30-3:30 p.m.: Free photos with Santa at plant

3:45-5 p.m.: Free story time with Santa at Adventurer’s Coffee Co.

Parents will be able to capture a photo on their own phones during this event. There will be no photo packages sold. The first 50 children that visit with Santa will receive a goodie bag and a coupon for a sweet treat from Creations, Galore and Moore. They will also have a chance to write letters to Santa and sit around him as he reads Christmas stories inside Adventurer’s Coffee.

Calera Main Street merchants will be unveiling all their holiday specials on Saturday. The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from Calera High School will be wrapping presents as a fundraiser for the student club as well. This is a great time to check out all the decorated Christmas storefronts so please make plans to join us. For more information, follow Christmas in Calera on Facebook for all things Christmas in and around Calera.

Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to shop small after Black Friday to bring more holiday shopping to small locally owned businesses. We believe small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood and thriving community.

COVID-19 safety measures

Please note, we are continuing to monitor COVID-19. The wellbeing of our community, employees and friends are top priority. The following measures are being implemented to help ensure a safe environment for visiting Santa:

Visiting time with Santa will be socially distant and contactless

All guests, seven years of age and older, along with our team members, will be required to wear a facemask covering their mouth and nose.

All employees and guests will receive temperature checks before entering for photos with Santa

Hand sanitizer will be available

Regular sanitizing and cleaning will be conducted frequently.