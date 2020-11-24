AGC Automotive breaks ground on new expansion

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – AGC Automotive recently broke ground for the expansion of their automotive facility in Alabaster. The worldwide automotive glass supplier held an event on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to begin the expansion process and share their plans for the business.

Project ‘21 is a consolidation effort of two plants into one as well as an expansion effort for the company. The project should be completed by or before the end of 2021, said plant manager Kevin Pavlov.

“There will be an additional 33,000 square feet added to the present facility at 101 Total Solutions Way, of which most will be dedicated to warehousing space. The main plant will continue to be utilized for production work cells,” Pavlov said. “AGC Alabaster is excited to bring all associates under one roof which will result in consistent support of all production areas, reduced costs and allow continued investment in all associates, their building and the Alabaster/Calera communities.”

One out of four cars have AGC glass, making AGC Automotive number one with leading market share in automobile glass for new vehicles. They supply clients all over the world, according to Pavlov.

“The economic and business climate surrounding AGC Automotive is in constant dynamic change due to developing focus on the environment, globalization, evolution of needs and technical progress,” Pavlov said. “As an automotive parts supplier, our mission is to provide globally uniform, products and services of high quality that meet the requirements of our clients.”

Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said he is excited that Alabaster was chosen for the consolidation and expansion of AGC Automotive.

“The city of Alabaster and Shelby County partnered in building the Shelby West Corporate Park, which is the home of some of our most prestigious manufacturers and distribution businesses in the Birmingham region,” Brakefield said. “AGC Automotive was one of our first major businesses to locate in our park putting Alabaster on the global map. The City is excited that AGC has chosen to expand its operations and continues to invest in Alabaster.”