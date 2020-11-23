William Gordon Fluker

William Gordon Fluker, age 82, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Wilsonville Baptist Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Wilsonville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Fluker is preceded in death by his parents, Will and Ila Fluker; and sisters, Dora Adams (Joe) and Anna Murl Pitts (Leon).

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Fluker; daughters, Kathy Caddell (Pat) and Ellen Cook (Barry); sisters-in-law, Linda Bolton (Jimmer) and Susan Simpson (Bill); grandchildren, Bobby Childs (Michelle), Meaghan Brown, and Lindsay Pilgrim (Josh); great grandchildren, Jayzk Childs and Maddie Childs; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Fluker graduated from Auburn University with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for Rust Engineering for over 30 years and finished his career with Haliburton. He was a member of Wilsonville Baptist Church, taught Sunday School for 18 years, and was a deacon. He also served two terms on the Wilsonville City Council.

