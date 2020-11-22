Marriages for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 9-13:
-Luis Arturo Guillen Vazquez to Carina Alexandra Zegarra.
-Matthew Conrad Keaton to Kimberly Erin Griffin.
-Christina Danielle Ziroli to Matthew James Leaman.
-Stephen Paul Bailey to Meagan Layne Gravette.
-Zachary Vincent Taylor Zangerle to Samantha Carol Roberson.
-Jayden Jamaal Harrison Kidd to Kathryn Alexandra Tino.
-Lucas Zane Norris to Emily Marie Stidham.
-Justin Richard Chandler to Amber Genry Shafer.
-Roland Julius Goad to Barbara Ann Harris.
-Madison Brynlee Rogers to John Thomas Owen.
-Joshua Eric Parvin to Rachel Leigh Limbaugh.
-Erin Katie Killen to David Randolph Flatt.
-Brett Connor Dunn to Anna Lauren Slaughter.
-Edward Raymond Nix to Leigh Catherine Coan.
-Mary Katherine Wesson to Shelby Hannah Bobo.
-Jonathan Michael Lowery to Michelle Belcher Whitfield.
-William Kennedy Strange to Carmen Luck.
-Steven Kolton Byers to Allissa Marie Presley.
-Christopher Lee Rains to Lauren Renee Lindsey.
-Yanira Arredondo Flores to Jose Andres Patino Perez.
-Jefflery Lee Rawlinson to Tabitha Rebecca Hethcox.
-Courtney Claire Bennett to Jason Ralph Vasquez.
-Martin Randall Langford to Morgan Elisabeth Sullivan.
-Sarah Elizabeth Morton to Jarrod ONeal Brewer.
-Benjamin Daniel Carmichael to Dylon Joe Johnson.
