November 23, 2020

Marriages for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 11:45 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 9-13:

-Luis Arturo Guillen Vazquez to Carina Alexandra Zegarra.

-Matthew Conrad Keaton to Kimberly Erin Griffin.

-Christina Danielle Ziroli to Matthew James Leaman.

-Stephen Paul Bailey to Meagan Layne Gravette.

-Zachary Vincent Taylor Zangerle to Samantha Carol Roberson.

-Jayden Jamaal Harrison Kidd to Kathryn Alexandra Tino.

-Lucas Zane Norris to Emily Marie Stidham.

-Justin Richard Chandler to Amber Genry Shafer.

-Roland Julius Goad to Barbara Ann Harris.

-Madison Brynlee Rogers to John Thomas Owen.

-Joshua Eric Parvin to Rachel Leigh Limbaugh.

-Erin Katie Killen to David Randolph Flatt.

-Brett Connor Dunn to Anna Lauren Slaughter.

-Edward Raymond Nix to Leigh Catherine Coan.

-Mary Katherine Wesson to Shelby Hannah Bobo.

-Jonathan Michael Lowery to Michelle Belcher Whitfield.

-William Kennedy Strange to Carmen Luck.

-Steven Kolton Byers to Allissa Marie Presley.

-Christopher Lee Rains to Lauren Renee Lindsey.

-Yanira Arredondo Flores to Jose Andres Patino Perez.

-Jefflery Lee Rawlinson to Tabitha Rebecca Hethcox.

-Courtney Claire Bennett to Jason Ralph Vasquez.

-Martin Randall Langford to Morgan Elisabeth Sullivan.

-Sarah Elizabeth Morton to Jarrod ONeal Brewer.

-Benjamin Daniel Carmichael to Dylon Joe Johnson.

