Land transactions for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 5-9:

Nov. 5

-Rosa Escalante Garcia to Ken Vinoski, for $10 for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 308 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 324 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 323 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 309 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 322 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 329 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 330 in Union Station Phase III.

-Larry D. Linville to Dan. Walters, for $120,000, for Lot 703 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher James O’Keefe, for $362,400, for Lot 208 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carrie B. Carpri, for $382,726, for Lot 214 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Justin Kyle Dennis to Rebecca Anne Riggs, for $164,000, for Lot 573 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Phillip W. Ratliff, for $339,900, for Lot 1 in Hillsboro Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Bonnie Joyce Clark to Randall A. Phillips, for $145,000, for Lot 65 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Rebecca McCormack Fitzwater to Ronald D. Reece, for $140,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Collins to Erin Lee Zappala, for $169,000, for Lot 19 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Mark D. Brady to Candace Weaver, for $231,000, for Lot 281 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.

-Cari Sides to Judd Allen Hamilton, for $333,500, for Lot 35 in Royal Oaks Third Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ronald Taylor, for $167,252, for Lot 86 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Stacie Hamer to Windy C. Jones, for $160,000, for Lot 3 in Arden Subdivision in the Town of Montevallo.

-John Humphreys to Michael W. Johnson, for $330,000, for Lot 2026 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Terri Oden Coley to Betty J. Johnson, for $202,000, for lot 315 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Kevin S. Gentry to Amos Coker, for $155,000, for Lot 30 in Allendale Subdivision.

-Steven F. Raymond to Barbara C. Warren, for $240,000, for Lot 109 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Valor Communities LLC to Bessie Miller, for $163,151, for Lot 75 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Randal D. Chandler to Nathan Vasiliy Langner, for $349,900, for Lot 224 in Lake Forest Second Sector.

-Paulo E. Gonzalez to Greg A. Pendley, for $389,900, for Lot 8 in Bent River Phase IV.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ruth Allison Fleenor, for $186,376, for Lot 88 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-George Terry Johnson to Scotty Dean Vines, for $175,000, for Lot 5 in Fall Acres Sector Two.

-George Terry Johnson to Scotty Dean Vines, for $175,000, for Lot 4 in Fall Acres Sector Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latoshia Donald, for $249,425, for Lot 214 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Victoria L. Hogan to Timothy Provost, for $809,000, for Lot 27 in Heatherwood 7th Sector.

-Joel D. Dunn to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $79,000, for Lot 9 in Somerset Townhomes.

—Jana Kelley to Christopher Lee Kelley, for $10, for Lot 250 in Bent River Commons Third Sector Second Addition.

-Keri L. Robinson to Seymour West, for $275,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Judith A. Thomason to Chandler W. Thomason, for $229,000, for Lot 9 in Stoneridge Resurvey of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 1.

-Michael J. Wright to Wayne Lackey, for $570,000, for Lot 351 in Brook Highland 7th Sector Resurvey of Lots 351 and 352.

-Jessica Holley Chavez to Alejandro Chavez, for $1 for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Jessica Holley Chavez to Alejandro Chavez, for $1, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Magda C. Garcia to State of Alabama, for $17,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Raul Juarez to State of Alabama, for $17,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Franklin C. Carter to Jonathan Williams, for $169,900, for Lot 582 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Jeff E. Newman to Carol M. Whitfield, for $192,000, for Lot 9 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.

-Jeff E. Newman to Carol M. Whitfield, for $192,000, for Lot 10 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Austin David Barnhill, for $260,185, for Lot 57 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Rime Holdings LLC to Delta Investments and Developments LLC, for $10, for Lot 2D in Kensington Commercial Final Plat Resurvey of Lot 2 Kensington Apartments.

-Kathleen S. King to Joseph Cleveland, for $100, for Lot 1104 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Chris Crosby to Jeffrey Thomas Lockwood, for $359,900, for Lot 51 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Michael C. Abell to Bilal K. Muhammad, for $465,900, for Lot 210 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Terry Evans to Birmingham Home Repair LLC, for $28,600, for Lot 11 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Terry Evans to Birmingham Home Repair LLC, for $28,600, for Lot 12 in Riverview Subdivision.

Birmingham Home Repair LLC to Aaron Hughes, for $215,000, for Lot 11 in Riverview.

-McNeil & Storm Properties Inc. to Core Focus Holdings LLC, for $500,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Katrina Lenart to Katherine D. Blount, for $710,000, for Lot 20 in Southlake First Addition.

-Billy Wayne McGough to Jeffrey Flannery, for $880,000, for Lot 6 in Sky Ridge Subdivision.

-Billy Wayne McGough to Jeffrey Flannery, for $880,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rebecca I. Saldman to Rebecca I. Salsman, for $1, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Richard J. Lentz to David Mackle, for $340,000, for Lot 361 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 1.

-Venture Holdings LLC to Geoffrey S. Wilder, for $857,500, for Lot 14 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpours Addition to Inverness.

-Dale M. Goode to Doug Hardy, for $380,000, for Lot 26 in Valdawood.

-Landon N. Gray to Casey Fredrickson, for $325,000, fo rLot 9 in Broken Bow South.

-DAL Properties LLC to Robert Brent Nelson, for $395,000, for Lot 2405 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-DAL Properties LLC to Cornelius Maddox, for $392,440, for Lot 2422 in Kinross Highlands at Balltnrae.

-Wolf Inc. to Sayer Investments LLC, for $60,000, for property in Setion 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Michael Leroy Jones, for $456,500, for Lot 2417 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Clarence K. Jones, for $253,900, for Lot 17 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.

-Chris S. Blakeman to Laura Gonzalez, for $10, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-John E. Roberts to Taryn L .Tinsley, for $166,000, for Lot 90 in Union Station Phase II.

-Jamie L. Wilson to James R. Ziegler, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in Wood Ridge.

-Tracie Cranmer to Michael Gamel, for $145,000, for Lot 24 in Hetz Resurvey of the Town of Calera.

-Tracie Cranmer to Michael Gamel, for $145,000, for Lot 23 in Hetz Resurvey of the Town of Calera.

-Janice C. Milstead to Gina M. Savage, for $133,000, for Lot 1344 in Macallen at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Stephen J. Grissett, for $413,990, for Lot 2068 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Lucille Howell to Christian Lamar Reid, for $237,500, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Dhvanil S. Zaveri, for $555,723, fo rLot 2002 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.

-Ista Bozeman Elliott to State of Alabama, for $87,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jebeles Properties LLC to Jessica Lee Jones, for $142,500, for property in Section 6, Township 21, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mary Kathryn Gates, for $239,845, for Lot 22 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc. for $10, for Lot A-44 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for A-43 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-45 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-107 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-54 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-91 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-70 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 204 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc, for $10, for Lot 227 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 243 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 205 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 212 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 230 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 221 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $4,000, for Lot 208 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $4,000, for Lot 219 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 212 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 107 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-58 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-72 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-51 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Michael K. McDuff to Luke Keahey Horton, for $339,000, for Lot 9 in Nevinshire Village.

-Kerrie Cheshire to Samuel Lee Peeples, for $298,000, for Lot 3 in Broken Bow First Addition Second Phase.

-Maxwell Homer Pulliam to Cook Family Trust, for $230,000, for Lot 6 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.

-Sandra Greene to Brian Cheshire, for $335,000, for Lot 46 in Southern Pines 5th Sector.

-Jessica Olivia Farrington to Keldric Farrington, for $1, for Lot 94 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Mitch Carbonie to Robert Cole, for $735,000, for Lot 3223 in Highlake Lakes 32nd Sector.

-Carol Trotman to Adam Walker Hester, for $248,000, for Lot 126 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Paul M. Jackson to Margie Carol J. Booker, for $346,000, for Lot 2553 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase 1.

-Ramona D. Ford to Rebecca G. Grant, for $237,000, for Lot 85 in Autumn Ridge.

-Shelley D. S. Spann to Michael Arrington, for $769,900, for Lot 335 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Charles Scott Smith to Sheena S. Burnett, for $191,000, for Lot 7 in Savannah Point Sector II Phase IV.

-Margaret A. Dubose to Ashley Reynolds, for $330,000, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Ashley P. Burnett to Jason C. Smith, for $410,000, for Lot 33 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Roger L. Swartzwelder to William B. Caldwell, for $584,900, for Lot 2 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-Cynthia Harris Smith to Jay M. Terry, for $400,000, for Lot 69 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Cynthia Harris Smith to Jay M. Terry, for $400,000 for Lot 17 in View at Indian Crest Resurvey of Lot 17.

-Cristin Rosenberg to Rayburn E. Tennent, for $284,000, for Lot 19 in Town of Adam Brown Amended Map of a Resurvey of Lots 16 through 22 Block 1.

-Kenneth L. Waggoner to Scarlett Travis Connolly, for $145,500, for Lot 1 in Bonnies Place.

-Jody Hightower to Henry Melton Parris, for $699,000, for Lot 43 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-Fannie Mae to A and LR Properties LLC, for $154,900, for Lot 437 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

Nov. 6

-William G. Griffith to Michael Joseph Murphy, for $600,000, for Lot 9 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Sector.

-Tyler B. Donaldson to Travis Wayne Riley, for $199,900, for Lot 336 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Kenneth Ryan Holler to James Darrell Mitchell, for $495,000, for lot 716 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Michael J. Murphy to Jordan Means, for $410,000, for Lot 19 in Woodford Amended Survey.

-Dennis R. Parker to Jeff E. Newman, for $212,000, for Lot 507 in Windstone V.

-Innovative Building Services LLC to Jennifer Bishop Lavelle, for $629,000, for Lot 208 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202-210.

-W. Development LLC to Rachelle M. Talley, for $68,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Taylor N. Griffith to Michael Tyner, for $179,500, for Lot 86 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Debra A. Baham to Thomas G. Kowalski, for $227,500, for Lot 39 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 3.

-Richard L. Morgan to Lynn L. Cox, for $272,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Russell Barakat to Charles G. Curtis, for $139,000, for Lot 255 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Georgia Leigh Moore to Ricky Lee Huffman, for $149,000, for Lot 3 in Porter Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Donald C. Smith to Raymond H. Melick, for $689,900, for Lot 3 in Oak Harbour Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 3A and 4A.

-Jeri Anthony to David Weissman, for $332,500, for Lot 482 in Riverwoods 4th Sector Phase 3 Resurvey of Lots 481 and 482.

-Jack Daniel Nix Living Trust to Jason Forrester, for $499,900, for Lot 20 in Lakeridge Phase II.

-Patricia Mathis Huffman to Vicki Ward Knight, for $200,000, for Lot 10 in Marengo Sector One.

-Jennifer B. Lavelle to William Kirkpatrick, for $374,900, for Lot 53 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Hardland Properties LLC to Shelbi Taylor Robinson, for $189,900, for Lot 8 in K. B. Nickerson Survey of Helena Road.

Hardland Properties LLC to Shelbi Taylor Robinson, for $189,900, for Lot 9 in K. B. Nickerson Survey of Helena Road.

-Kathleen Sue Prueit Eiler Reuse Lyon to Kathleen Sue Prueit Eiler Reuse Lyon, for $2,000, for Lot 2 in Highgate Manor.

-Rutledge Properties LLC to Bryan A. McClelland, for $345,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-Rutledge Properties LLC to Bryan A. McClelland, for $345,000, for Lot 4-A2 in Oglesby Amendment to Shelby Shores a Resurvey of Lot 4 A 1986 Add.

-Robert A. Wood to Robert Rowan, for $216,000, for Lot 29 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennifer E. Evans, for $520,525, for Lot 601 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Annette Massey to Victor Lane Massey, for $1, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Annette Massey to Victor Lane Massey, for $1, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Zakarias Tremayne Houston, for $257,155, for Lot 69 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Colleen J. Black to Frank Mabins, for $244,500, for Lot 179 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-MH 3 Investments LLC to Tommie O. Patterson, for $189,900, for Lot 49 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Ouida Ward Irrevocable Trust to Robert A. Wood, for $265,000, for Lot 22 in Augusta Pointe.

-Heather Nelson to Julian E. Kitchens, for $148,000, for Lot 68 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Kimberly L. Kanipe to Bryan Scott Meadows, for $578,000, for Lot 6 in Brock Point Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Sonia Deyampert to Javarcus Tyrell Clark, for $246,000, for Lot 2110 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Juan Larota to Clyde Lee Godwin, for $386,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Crest Sector One Resurvey.

-Jerome Anthony Fiore to Teddy Lee Johnson, for $441,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Kelly Harris Cooper, for $186,725, for Lot 182 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase I.

-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $10, for Lot 11 in Commercial Court.

-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $10, for Lot 11 in Commercial Court.

-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $10, for Lot 9 in Commercial Court.

-Linda G. Altizer to Carlos J. Pritchett, for $278,000, for Lot 442 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Section 25.

-Laura Gonzalez to Brookelyn Rellah, for $10, for Lot 17 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-Kimra Lawrence Smith to Donald Forrest Hardy, for $390,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Todd Hill to Jeffrey Scott Lindsey, for $125,000, for Lot 17 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Mark Salmon to Heath Whisonant, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo West of Navaho Hills.

-Anthony Albert Wilson to Jason Lee, for $361,000, for Lot 659 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 5 Phase 2.

-John Braswell to Carl Colburn Sanders, for $263,000, for Lot 1779 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Five.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Ashley Mezrano, for $198,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Vincent Hodges to Aryan786 LLC, for $272,522, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Mary Ashton Cole to Jennifer Marie Canipe, for $163,000, for Lot 31 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Brandy Cost to Bruno Navarro, for $305,000, for Lot 408 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-Ethan T. Abbott to George Alexander Drake, for $217,000, for Lot 24 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Cahaba Properties Joint Venture LLC, for $89,000, for Lot H-8 in Hamlets at Shoal Creek Phase III Resubdivision of Lot 27 A.

-Kasie Kay Carden to Paul Hanson Nelson, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Shannon Glen.

-Safe Income 3 LLC to Stephanie Mazer, for $175,000, for Lot 225 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Keith Phillips to Eric Cost, for $330,000, for Lot 231 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Amanda A. Davis to Stan B. Levine, for $148,900, fo rLot 44 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-Oscar Martinez to Pierce M. Clarke, for $241,000, for Lot 18 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Helen R. Shirley to Don W. Shirley, for $0, for Lot 17 in Fairview.

-Donald Woodford Shirley to Don W. Shirley, for $0, for Lot 18 in Fairview.

-Helen R. Shirley to Don W. Shirley, for $0, for Lot 141 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-Thomas Albert Chatham to Troy Ficken Duell, for $175,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jack M. Knight to John R. Preston, for $140,650, for Lot 31 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-MTGLQ Investors LP to Craig M. Payne, for $332,000, for Lot 6 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Addition.

Nov. 9

-Martha Farmer to John M. Farmer, for $10, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Baxter Home LLC to Richard Dallas Gregg, for $575,000, for Lot 2 in Cottages at Altadena Woods.

-Kristen Brand Majors to Grayson John Brane, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Chadwick Trey Neal to Dennis W. Behan, for $580,000, for Lot 84 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Carol Jean Akridge to Carol Jean Akridge, for $186,000 for Lot 20 in Riverchase Cove.

-Tanja Nesbitt to Spencer Mayne, for $500,000, for Lot 103 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Brittany Cicero Alford to Tyler Blake Henry, for $175,000, for Lot 28 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector Amended Map.

-Daryl Russo to Matthew Blackstone, for $235,000, for Lot 111 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Catherine Findley to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $10, for Lot 13 in Stoneridge Phase I.

-Holli D. Avans to Andrew T. Adams, for $369,00, for Lot 30 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Spring.

-Dawn S. Adams to Harry Taylor Daniel, for $160,800, for Lot 41 in Braelinn Village Phase II.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Clinton Brooks Richey, for $450,000, for Lot 72 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, or Lot 4 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 3 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 2 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 5 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 1 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 7 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 8 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 6 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 10 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 12 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 16 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 15 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 18 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 20 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 21 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 14 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 9 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 13 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 11 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 17 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 22 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 19 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Ashley S. Crumpton to Ashley F. Crumpton, for $10, for Lot 515 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Bryan Scot Pitman to Shannon Family Farm LLC, for $206,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to James E. Hammel, for $354,900, for Lot 2406 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Bent Tree Land Development LLC to Robert Sterling Barbour, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Bent Tree Lane.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Steven Ray Crain, for $417,823, for Lot 2033 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-William Zach English to Jeffery O. Burrell, for $265,000, for Lot 4-25 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Jessika A. Reed to Cason Gooch, for $200,000, for Lot 14 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Carolyn Jarvis Brantley to Abaldo Aguirre, for $230,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gloria Steen Storms to Martina Avalos, for $5,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Cynthia L. Allen to Cynthia L. Allen, for $10, for Lot 232 in Willow Oaks.

-Ronda Elisha Banks to Kenneth Wayne Vice, for $125,000, for Lot 33 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Ann P. Kolter to Bradford Ricketson, for $229,000, for Lot 6 in Southlake Townhomes.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Laconya Mahone, for $237,749, for Lot 113 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Kevin Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 14 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Kevin Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 16 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 11 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 10 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 13 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 12 in Wilmont Gardens.

-Gary Wayne Smith to VHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 15 in Wilmont Gardens.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Chadwick Shawn King, for $208,880, for Lot 205 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Stephen Rogosky, for $216,815, for Lot 48 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.