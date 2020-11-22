Divorces for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 24-Nov. 13:
-Nathaniel French, of Maylene, and Crystal French, of Maylene.
-Jason M. James, of Calera, and Shelli A. James, of Calera.
-Kimberly H. Parton, of Chelsea, and Ronald Wayne Parton, of Cleveland, Tenn.
-Damian C. Gilbert, of Hoover, and Wynell K. Gilbert, of Birmingham.
-Julius A. Sedame, of Alabaster, and Alyson M. Rhodes, of Alabaster.
-Neva Marisa Mayhall, of Birmingham, and Jason Dean Mayhall, of Birmingham.
-John Michael Humphreys, of Helena, and Kayla Ann Humphreys, of Helena.
-Sheila Kidd Rich, of Harpersville, and Steven Edward Rich, of Sylacauga.
-Debra Erwin, of Sterrett, and Randy Erwin, of Chelsea.
-Marissa Groulx Lewis, of Alabaster, and Jacob Alexander Lewis, of Montevallo.
-Allison Short Parker, of Bessemer, and Kenneth Ryan Parker, of Helena.
-Kristopher Ryan Pickle, of Helena, and Leslie Hester Pickle, of Helena.
-Erin Everett Miles, of Birmingham, and Richard Lawrence Miles, Jr., of Tallahassee, Fl.
Marriages for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
