Police reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1-Nov. 11:
Alabaster
Nov. 3
-Welfare check from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.
-Information report from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information report from the 1000 block of Independence Court.
-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Theft of property first degree, theft of property second degree from the 239-mile marker of I-65 North. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $6,000 and an Apple MacBook valued at $2,000 were stolen.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. An unspecified amount of drugs was confiscated.
-Information from the 100 block of Setting Sun Lane.
Nov. 4
-Animal complaint from the 1800 block of Amberley Woods Way.
-Juvenile contact from the 0 block of Mayfair Park.
-Information report from the 1100 block of Henry Drive.
Nov. 5
-DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest from U.S. 31 at Industrial Road.
-Criminal mischief first degree from the 200 block of First Street North. A catalytic converter was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Redwood Drive. A car tag sticker was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Nov. 6
-Found property from the 500 block of First Avenue West. A diabetic tester valued at $30 was recovered.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Parkway.
-Information report from the 200 block of Mountain Lake Trace.
-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1100 block of Caribbean Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Kentwood Way.
-Information report from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1700 block of Thompson Road.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A 2016 Lincoln MKZ hybrid sustained $3,000 in damages.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.
Nov. 7
-Found property from the 1900 block of Thompson Road. A Ruger LCR was recovered.
-Information report from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.
Nov. 8
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of City Park Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. Two packages of Grambler loose tobacco valued at $24 were stolen, and a front door valued at $200 was damaged.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Dale Drive.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Kentwood Way. A 2018 Dodge Challenger sustained $500 in damages.
-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property second degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Two purses/handbags/wallets valued at $80 were stolen, in addition to various cards and identity documents.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.
-Theft from donation box from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.
Nov. 9
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Two dryer locks valued at $60 were damaged.
-Property damage from the 100 block of First Avenue West. Unspecified property valued at $250 was damaged.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1600 block of Pacific Drive.
-Information report from the 100 block of Old Spanish Trail.
-Information report from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.
-Information report from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane.
-Reckless endangerment, criminal mischief third degree from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17. An auto sustained $450 in damages, and a structure sustained $50 in damages.
Calera
Nov. 2
-Computer tampering (three counts), theft of property first degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 900 block of Shelby County 67.
-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.
-Failure to appear from Shelby County 8 and Diamond Lane, Wilton.
-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22 (two counts).
-DUI-alcohol from George Roy Parkway.
-Theft of property first degree from the 10 block of Gaiters Drive.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Drug overdose from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.
Nov. 3
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Waterstone Drive.
-Theft of property second degree-shoplifting, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree-residence, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 300 block of Brown Road.
-Theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4300 block of U.S. 31 (two counts each).
-Unlawfully doing business without a license from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-Runaway juvenile from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from Ninth Street.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 1900 block of Lakeland Trail, Helena.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.
-Agency assist from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.
Nov. 4
-Incident from the 2100 block of Timberline Drive.
-Discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Harassment-simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.
-Property damage from the 900 block of Shelby County 202.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 67.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 32.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 6000 block of Kensington Way.
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 304 and Limestone.
-Attempting to elude, improper lane usage, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance from 22nd Avenue and Oliver Court.
-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
Nov. 5
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from Rolling Hills Loop at Shelby County 304.
-Child abuse from the 700 block of Waterford Lane.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Waterford Lake Drive and Waterford Parkway.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Court commitment order from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Nov. 6
-Theft of property first degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Shooting into occupied dwelling from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.
-Incident from Ninth Street and Alabama 25.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Green Acres.
-Failure to appear from the 500 block of Second Avenue North, Clanton.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property third degree from the 6800 block of U.S. 31.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 1200 block of Second Avenue.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1800 block of 20th Street.
Nov. 7
-Incident from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.
-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of 20th Street.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.
-Notice of trespass from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.
Nov. 8
-Failure to appear from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from Bonneville Drive at U.S. 31.
Columbiana
Oct. 1
-Theft of vehicle parts from the 200 block of West College Street.
Oct. 2
-Information report from Depot Street at Collins Street.
-Domestic dispute from Jack Campbell Apartments.
-Theft of property third degree, trespass warning from the 100 block of Jefferson Street.
Oct. 3
-Property damage from the 500 block of Joinertown Road.
Oct. 4
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47.
Oct. 5
-Receiving stolen property from Chilton County Road 10, Maplesville.
-Theft from residence from Dawning Drive.
Oct. 6
-Burglary third degree from the 2100 block of Alabama 25.
Oct. 7
-Harassment-domestic violence from the 700 block of Eagle Lane.
-Theft of services from the 500 block of Alabama 70.
Oct. 8
-Trespassing from Mountain View Village.
-Trespassing, criminal littering from the 20000 block of Alabama 25.
-Minor in possession of alcohol, menacing from the 200 block of West College Street.
Oct. 9
-Burglary from the 100 block of Coby Lane.
Oct. 12
-Aggravated assault-menacing-gun from the 100 block of Dawning Drive.
Oct. 16
-Animal complaint from Town Creek Apartments.
Oct. 18
-Property damage from the 200 block of Joinertown Road.
Oct. 19
-Harassment from the 100 block of Buie Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Columbiana Square.
Oct. 20
-Breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Eagle Lane.
-Violation of a civil contract/civil matter from Tiger Lilly Lane, Montevallo.
-Information report from the 200 block of Industrial Parkway.
Oct. 21
-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of West College Street.
Oct. 23
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1500 block of Old Highway 25 West.
Oct. 24
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.
Oct. 25
-Harassment from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.
-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.
-Insufficient funds check from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
Oct. 27
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Eagle Lane.
-Domestic investigation from the parking lot of Circle K.
-Enters/remains in dwelling from the 100 block of Carter’s Lane.
Oct. 28
-Burglary from residence from the 900 block of Egg & Butter Road.
Oct. 31
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI from Alabama 25 at West College Street.
-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from the 100 block of Hidden Springs Drive.
Helena
Nov. 2
-Miscellaneous information from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Pecan Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 3200 block of Shelby County 52 West.
Nov. 3
-Criminal mischief first degree from Third Street.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 13.
Nov. 4
-Leaving scene of accident from Alabama 261.
Nov. 5
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Riverwoods Court.
Nov. 6
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Orchard Lane.
-Criminal mischief third degree from Roy Drive.
-Property damage from Hillsboro Parkway.
Nov. 7
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 4400 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Lost property from the 4700 block of Shelby County 17.
-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 52.
-Trespass warning from Shelby County 17.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1900 block of Seattle Slew Drive.
-Chemical endangerment, custody dispute from the 8200 block of Wynwood Drive.
Nov. 8
-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree, theft of property third degree from El Tejano, Shelby County 52.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Hillsboro Parkway at Shelby County 52.
-Structure fire from the 100 block of St. Charles Drive.
Nov. 9
-Miscellaneous information from River Valley Road.
Montevallo
Nov. 3
-Domestic incident from Montevallo Drive (residence/home).
Nov. 6
-Dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.30 grams, small bag of methamphetamine valued at $20.
Nov. 7
-Domestic incident from University Mobile Home Park (residence/home).
Nov. 8
-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Montevallo (highway/street).
Nov. 9
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Hidden Forrest Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a flag pole valued at $25. Stolen was an American flag valued at $25.
-Information only from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).
Nov. 11
-Larceny/theft-TOLP III Theft of Lost Property, less than $500 from Main Street (restaurant). Stolen was $100 cash valued at $100.
Pelham
Nov. 1
-Theft from the 600 Block of Valleyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $150.
-Theft from the 200 Block of Big Mountain Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $30.
Nov. 2
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a key and revolver valued at $355.
Nov. 3
-Theft from the 3000 Block of Lee Street (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was auto valued at $5,100.
Nov. 4
-Fraud from the 1400 Block of Deer Springs Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,950.
-Stolen property/rec from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (Shelby Printing) (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $342.93.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location).
Nov. 5
-Theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway North (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $592.93. Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $875.10.
