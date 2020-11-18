Police reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1-Nov. 11:

Alabaster

Nov. 3

-Welfare check from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Independence Court.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Theft of property first degree, theft of property second degree from the 239-mile marker of I-65 North. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $6,000 and an Apple MacBook valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. An unspecified amount of drugs was confiscated.

-Information from the 100 block of Setting Sun Lane.

Nov. 4

-Animal complaint from the 1800 block of Amberley Woods Way.

-Juvenile contact from the 0 block of Mayfair Park.

-Information report from the 1100 block of Henry Drive.

Nov. 5

-DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest from U.S. 31 at Industrial Road.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 200 block of First Street North. A catalytic converter was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Redwood Drive. A car tag sticker was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.

Nov. 6

-Found property from the 500 block of First Avenue West. A diabetic tester valued at $30 was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Parkway.

-Information report from the 200 block of Mountain Lake Trace.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1100 block of Caribbean Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Kentwood Way.

-Information report from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1700 block of Thompson Road.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A 2016 Lincoln MKZ hybrid sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.

Nov. 7

-Found property from the 1900 block of Thompson Road. A Ruger LCR was recovered.

-Information report from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.

Nov. 8

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of City Park Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. Two packages of Grambler loose tobacco valued at $24 were stolen, and a front door valued at $200 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Dale Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Kentwood Way. A 2018 Dodge Challenger sustained $500 in damages.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property second degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Two purses/handbags/wallets valued at $80 were stolen, in addition to various cards and identity documents.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.

-Theft from donation box from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

Nov. 9

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Two dryer locks valued at $60 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of First Avenue West. Unspecified property valued at $250 was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1600 block of Pacific Drive.

-Information report from the 100 block of Old Spanish Trail.

-Information report from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Information report from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane.

-Reckless endangerment, criminal mischief third degree from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17. An auto sustained $450 in damages, and a structure sustained $50 in damages.

Calera

Nov. 2

-­Computer tampering (three counts), theft of property first degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 900 block of Shelby County 67.

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 8 and Diamond Lane, Wilton.

-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22 (two counts).

-DUI-alcohol from George Roy Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree from the 10 block of Gaiters Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug overdose from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

Nov. 3

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Waterstone Drive.

-Theft of property second degree-shoplifting, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree-residence, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 300 block of Brown Road.

-Theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4300 block of U.S. 31 (two counts each).

-Unlawfully doing business without a license from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Runaway juvenile from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from Ninth Street.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 1900 block of Lakeland Trail, Helena.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Agency assist from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

Nov. 4

-Incident from the 2100 block of Timberline Drive.

-Discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Shelby County 202.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 67.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 32.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Kensington Way.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 304 and Limestone.

-Attempting to elude, improper lane usage, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance from 22nd Avenue and Oliver Court.

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

Nov. 5

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from Rolling Hills Loop at Shelby County 304.

-Child abuse from the 700 block of Waterford Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Waterford Lake Drive and Waterford Parkway.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Court commitment order from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 6

-Theft of property first degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Shooting into occupied dwelling from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-Incident from Ninth Street and Alabama 25.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Green Acres.

-Failure to appear from the 500 block of Second Avenue North, Clanton.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 6800 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 1200 block of Second Avenue.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1800 block of 20th Street.

Nov. 7

-Incident from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.

-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Notice of trespass from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

Nov. 8

-Failure to appear from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from Bonneville Drive at U.S. 31.

Columbiana

Oct. 1

-Theft of vehicle parts from the 200 block of West College Street.

Oct. 2

-Information report from Depot Street at Collins Street.

-Domestic dispute from Jack Campbell Apartments.

-Theft of property third degree, trespass warning from the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

Oct. 3

-Property damage from the 500 block of Joinertown Road.

Oct. 4

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47.

Oct. 5

-Receiving stolen property from Chilton County Road 10, Maplesville.

-Theft from residence from Dawning Drive.

Oct. 6

-Burglary third degree from the 2100 block of Alabama 25.

Oct. 7

-Harassment-domestic violence from the 700 block of Eagle Lane.

-Theft of services from the 500 block of Alabama 70.

Oct. 8

-Trespassing from Mountain View Village.

-Trespassing, criminal littering from the 20000 block of Alabama 25.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, menacing from the 200 block of West College Street.

Oct. 9

-Burglary from the 100 block of Coby Lane.

Oct. 12

-Aggravated assault-menacing-gun from the 100 block of Dawning Drive.

Oct. 16

-Animal complaint from Town Creek Apartments.

Oct. 18

-Property damage from the 200 block of Joinertown Road.

Oct. 19

-Harassment from the 100 block of Buie Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Columbiana Square.

Oct. 20

-Breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Eagle Lane.

-Violation of a civil contract/civil matter from Tiger Lilly Lane, Montevallo.

-Information report from the 200 block of Industrial Parkway.

Oct. 21

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of West College Street.

Oct. 23

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1500 block of Old Highway 25 West.

Oct. 24

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

Oct. 25

-Harassment from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.

-Insufficient funds check from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Oct. 27

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Eagle Lane.

-Domestic investigation from the parking lot of Circle K.

-Enters/remains in dwelling from the 100 block of Carter’s Lane.

Oct. 28

-Burglary from residence from the 900 block of Egg & Butter Road.

Oct. 31

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI from Alabama 25 at West College Street.

-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from the 100 block of Hidden Springs Drive.

Helena

Nov. 2

-Miscellaneous information from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Pecan Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 3200 block of Shelby County 52 West.

Nov. 3

-Criminal mischief first degree from Third Street.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 13.

Nov. 4

-Leaving scene of accident from Alabama 261.

Nov. 5

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Riverwoods Court.

Nov. 6

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Orchard Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Roy Drive.

-Property damage from Hillsboro Parkway.

Nov. 7

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 4400 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Lost property from the 4700 block of Shelby County 17.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 52.

-Trespass warning from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1900 block of Seattle Slew Drive.

-Chemical endangerment, custody dispute from the 8200 block of Wynwood Drive.

Nov. 8

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree, theft of property third degree from El Tejano, Shelby County 52.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Hillsboro Parkway at Shelby County 52.

-Structure fire from the 100 block of St. Charles Drive.

Nov. 9

-Miscellaneous information from River Valley Road.

Montevallo

Nov. 3

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Drive (residence/home).

Nov. 6

-Dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.30 grams, small bag of methamphetamine valued at $20.

Nov. 7

-Domestic incident from University Mobile Home Park (residence/home).

Nov. 8

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Montevallo (highway/street).

Nov. 9

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Hidden Forrest Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a flag pole valued at $25. Stolen was an American flag valued at $25.

-Information only from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).

Nov. 11

-Larceny/theft-TOLP III Theft of Lost Property, less than $500 from Main Street (restaurant). Stolen was $100 cash valued at $100.

Pelham

Nov. 1

-Theft from the 600 Block of Valleyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $150.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Big Mountain Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $30.

Nov. 2

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a key and revolver valued at $355.

Nov. 3

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Lee Street (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was auto valued at $5,100.

Nov. 4

-Fraud from the 1400 Block of Deer Springs Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,950.

-Stolen property/rec from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (Shelby Printing) (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $342.93.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location).

Nov. 5

-Theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway North (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $592.93. Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $875.10.