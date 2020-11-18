Parnell Library enters limited reopening phase

MONTEVALLO – After months of curbside-only services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parnell Memorial Library started welcoming patrons back inside the building on a limited basis on Monday, Nov. 16.

During its limited reopening, the library doors will be open to the public regular hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with computer appointments available.

Curbside-only services will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to allow library staff to clean and sanitize inside the building.

“Now that the City Council has voted to reopen the library on a limited basis, we will continue to offer curbside service to our patrons in addition to in-person service,” Library Director Savannah Kitchens said. “I’d like to urge our patrons that are sick or showing symptoms to call us at (205) 667-3052 for curbside service, both for their convenience and for the safety of our staff and our community. Our patrons are our friends and neighbors, and as COVID-19 cases have continued to soar in Alabama, we want to make sure that they stay safe.”

Patrons who enter the library must wear a face covering. If a person does not have a face covering, one will be provided upon arrival.

Patrons also must maintain a 6-foot distance between each other and are urged to use hand sanitizer stationed throughout the library before and after touching library materials and surfaces.

Each patron’s visit will be limited to one hour at a time.

Library materials should be returned in the outdoor or indoor book drops, not handed directly to a staff member.

Returned library items will be quarantined for up to seven days before being checked in. Patrons will not be fined for quarantine delays.

The library currently is not accepting any item donations.

Study and meeting room reservations are not available, and lounge areas have been removed, along with toys and puzzles from the play area.

Regarding the library computers, patrons need to make an appointment for computer use before arriving at the library by calling (205) 667-3052.

Walk-ins will be accepted based on the computer schedule; however, patrons are not guaranteed computer access without an appointment.

Appointments will be limited to 30 minutes, which will begin at the time of the appointment, even if the patron arrives late.

Those who only need to print documents should email the documents to the library or upload them online to pick up either in person during limited access or during Curbside Service hours.

Computer assistance from library staff will be limited because of social distancing guidelines.

Sanitization supplies will be provided at each computer station.

Staff members will disinfect computers after each patron session, but patrons are encouraged to sanitize as needed before and after computer use.

The library’s hours are: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. open to the public; and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. curbside only.

For more information and updates, visit Parnellmemoriallibrary.org or follow Parnell Memorial Library on Facebook and Instagram.