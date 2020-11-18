Marriages for the week of Nov. 15, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 2-6:
-Michael Justin Breland to Conner Haas Dungan.
-Hannah Marie Coleman to Ezaldean Alaa Kahil.
-Regan Grimm to Patrick Samuel Higgins.
-BJ Paul Foulk to Trista Kay Wasson.
-Amber Nicole Cunningham to Michael Tyrell Smith.
-Kenneth Peirce Doe to Robin Marie Wallace.
-Rebekah Anne Letlow to Christopher Aaron Cain.
-Maria Jane Hill to Dalton Michael Bradshaw.
-Joshua Edward Keyser to Kayleigh Celeste Vinson.
-Stephanie Ann Gottier to Gamaliel Benitez.
-Jared Michael Cook to Audra Elizabeth Mickle.
-Gerek Henry Alan Hester to Deangelo Dejuan Young.
-David Ethan Perot to Staci Deann Roberson.
-Leanna Sue Brennan to Alan Dale Sanders.
-Jorja Dale Forehand to Charles Edward Oliver.
-Elizabeth Dufour Carr to Andrew Edwin Jenkins.
-Amber Danise Johnson to Grayson Keith Fancher.
-Haleigh Gail Gowers to Alex Jordan Matzke.
-Debra Lynn Adams to Kenneth Ray Hoyer.
-Charles Albert Gothard to Savannah Renee Pless.
-Reagan Katherine Langner to James Raymond Alexander Drum.
-Milly Syndin Lynn to Jason Robert West.
-Ryan Courtney Miller to Lauren Michelle Roy.
-Lydia Elaine Grandy to Nicholas Marc Gonzales.
-Karma Labue to Wesley Reid Smith.
-Meagan Mitchelle Abbott to Cody Shane Jones.
-Judy Dean Chatham to Barry Michael Slater.
-Stephen Lee Chace Etheridge to Lauren Michelle Davis.
-Jonathon Thomas Hadden to Samantha Pearl Rowley.
-Jacquelyn Sherri Ann Clark to Hal Jason Peppers.
-Patti Rich Smith to Paul Glenn Widner.
-Caroline Meagan Johnsey to Evan James Crisp.
