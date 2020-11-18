November 18, 2020

Marriages for the week of Nov. 15, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 2-6:

-Michael Justin Breland to Conner Haas Dungan.

-Hannah Marie Coleman to Ezaldean Alaa Kahil.

-Regan Grimm to Patrick Samuel Higgins.

-BJ Paul Foulk to Trista Kay Wasson.

-Amber Nicole Cunningham to Michael Tyrell Smith.

-Kenneth Peirce Doe to Robin Marie Wallace.

-Rebekah Anne Letlow to Christopher Aaron Cain.

-Maria Jane Hill to Dalton Michael Bradshaw.

-Joshua Edward Keyser to Kayleigh Celeste Vinson.

-Stephanie Ann Gottier to Gamaliel Benitez.

-Jared Michael Cook to Audra Elizabeth Mickle.

-Gerek Henry Alan Hester to Deangelo Dejuan Young.

-David Ethan Perot to Staci Deann Roberson.

-Leanna Sue Brennan to Alan Dale Sanders.

-Jorja Dale Forehand to Charles Edward Oliver.

-Elizabeth Dufour Carr to Andrew Edwin Jenkins.

-Amber Danise Johnson to Grayson Keith Fancher.

-Haleigh Gail Gowers to Alex Jordan Matzke.

-Debra Lynn Adams to Kenneth Ray Hoyer.

-Charles Albert Gothard to Savannah Renee Pless.

-Reagan Katherine Langner to James Raymond Alexander Drum.

-Milly Syndin Lynn to Jason Robert West.

-Ryan Courtney Miller to Lauren Michelle Roy.

-Lydia Elaine Grandy to Nicholas Marc Gonzales.

-Karma Labue to Wesley Reid Smith.

-Meagan Mitchelle Abbott to Cody Shane Jones.

-Judy Dean Chatham to Barry Michael Slater.

-Stephen Lee Chace Etheridge to Lauren Michelle Davis.

-Jonathon Thomas Hadden to Samantha Pearl Rowley.

-Jacquelyn Sherri Ann Clark to Hal Jason Peppers.

-Patti Rich Smith to Paul Glenn Widner.

-Caroline Meagan Johnsey to Evan James Crisp.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries