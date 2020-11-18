Land transactions for the week of Nov. 15, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 2-4:
Nov. 2
-Cooper M. Schley to Michael Thomas Anderson, for $645,000, for Lot 15 in Southlake.
-Kenneth D. Knight to Madison N. Johnson, for $274,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs 7th Addition.
-James E. Glenn to Karen L. McDonald, for $500, for Lot 2 in Glenn Family Subdivision.
-Susan C. Glenn to Karen L. McDonald, for $500, for Lot 2 in Glenn Family Subdivision.
-Clayton Kendall Smith to Ronald A. Haynes, for $214,00, for Lot 347 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Old Cahaba Residential Association Inc., for $234,010, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Old Cahaba Residential Association Inc., for $234,010, for Lot 23 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 5.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Old Cahaba Residential Association Inc., for $234,010, for Lot 23 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 5.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $10 for Common Areas A, B & C in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $10, for Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2 Common Areas D, E, F & G.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $10, for Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I Common Area A, B & C.
-Christopher C. Hicks to Michael Shan Wright, for $342,420, for Lot 2020 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.
-Erin Zappala to Natalei Elizabeth Zappala, for $10 for Lot 4 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Resha Grace, for $189,170, for Lot 45 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Georgiana G. Breeding to Marve D. Breeding, for $1, for Lot 23 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Elizabeth B. Hutto to Christine Lu, for $595,000, for Lot 11 in Heather Point, the Second Addition to Kerry Downs.
-Aquincia L. Stevens to Kenneth McMullen, for $210,500, for Lot 34 in Cross Creek Final Plat.
-Tanya T. Robertson to Jerrell Williams, for $230,000, fo rLot 102 in Nottingham Phase I Final Plat.
-Kenya Davis to Cherie Herron, for $205,000, for Lot 35 in Kinsale Gardens 3rd Sector.
-William F. Smith to John Roland Clark, for $409,900, for Lot 336 in Brook Highland.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James R. Blue, for $386,172, for Lot 158 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Beth L. Rowland to Sheetal Sadanand Phadnis, for $449,000, for Lot 2504 in Riverchase Country Club 25th Addition.
-Elaine F. Sweeney to State of Alabama, for $7,650, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Elaine F. Sweeney to State of Alabama, for $7,650, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-David Gardenhour to Linda Belcher Wise, for $245,000, for Lot 1868 in Old Cahaba V Third Addition.
-Brandon Huesman to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $122,500, for Lot 42 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.
-Patrick Glenn Collins, as the personal representative of the estate of Susan J. Collins to Rachel L. Pappanastos, for $321,750, for Lot 243 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.
-John C. Meadows Jr. to Louis Adams, for $290,000, for Lot 84 in Southern Pines 2nd Sector.
-Embridge Homes LLC of William Ryan Gray, for $664,243, for Lot 414 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 16 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.
-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Logan Brady, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.
-Sharon K. Chandley to Sharrie Robinson Stratas, for $370,000, for Lot 12 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended Map.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 835 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Clairce Joy McNeal, for $396,840, for Lot A46 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingha, for $471,975, for Lot 1618, 1619, 1620, 1621, 1636, 1637 and 1638 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-James J. McGhee to James J. McGhee, for $500, for Lot 2 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Shajuanna Lee for $216,820, for Lot 47 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Hannah Wambui Ngugi, for $280,485, for Lot 26 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Elizabeth Johnson to Cerberus SFR Holding V LP, for $210,000, for Lot 324 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.
-Jeffrey Harris Flannery Jr. to Kathleen Eiring, for $390,000, for Lot 1 in Graves Subdivision.
-David Madison to Jessica L. Mitchell, for $229,900, for Lot 496 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.
-Joel. C. McGriff to John G. Allison, for $270,000, for Lot 86 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Plat.
-Amy B. Brown to Catherine A. Upton, for $229,000, for Lot 149 in Forest Lakes Subdivision Sector 3 Phase 2.
-Kau Land Holdings to Billy W. Holliday, for $76,391, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Janet L. Pasquale to Michael T. Middleton, for $282,900, for Lot 506 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 & 557-561.
-D R Holding Company LLC to Michael J. Bass, for $10, for Lot 185 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.
-Ann E. Lacey to Clayton Edward Lacey, for $100, for Lot 1 in Southwind 2nd Sector.
-Mark Williams Warner to James Allan Yonfa, for $163,000, for Lot 7A in Stone Ridge Resurvey and Subdivision of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.
Nov. 3
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 662 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 660 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 661 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 663 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 664 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-Bettye L. Devan to Andrew L. Brown, for $205,000, for Lot 744 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Roman Vashenko, for $245,500, for Lot 1503 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Kara Macneil Conti, for $999,196, for Lot 1126 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joseph Ignagni, for $645,394, for Lot 1234 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Leverne McLean, for $263,650, for Lot 1505 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Julian Doyle Yessick to Denise Yessick, for $10, for Lot 5 in Fox Valley Acres.
-Heather Morgan to Hunter Wynston Hansen, for $199,500, for Lot 141 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.
-James Donald Roberts to Nicholas L. Massey, for $315,000, for Lot 19 in Norwick Forest 2nd Sector.
-Garrett Salter to Annalin Wren, for $10, for Lot 3-08 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.
-JRP Properties LLC to Reed Dearing, for $183,000, for Lot 27 in Bermuda Lakes Estates 2nd Sector Amended Map.
-Lisa Ann Fortenberry to A & LP Properties LLC, for $145,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-James O. McKenzie to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $301,700, for Lot 30 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.
-Paul Lutz to Larry Wilbert, for $45,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-Martha H. Chadband to Martha H. Chadband, for $10, for Lot 42 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.
-JAG Investment Strategies LLC to Doria Tharpe, for $150,000, for Lot 8 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.
-Randee C. Lanham to Enildo J. Avila, for $300,000, for Lot 23 in Flagstone.
-Heather Brasher to Stanley Granville Davey, for $220,000, for Lot 133 in Chesser Reserve Phase I.
-Jonathon C. Oliver to Robert Butterworth, for $205,850, for Lot 73 in Reserve at Timberline.
-Oomair Bicklya to Debra Kay Fejedelem, for $187,500, for Lot 2 in Laurel Woods.
-Connie Baldy to Demetrio Gonzalez Martinez, for $736,500, for Lot 938 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.
-Jean S. Everett to Ashley Silfies, for $298,000, for Lot 2 in Red Fox Farm.
-Lynn L. Cox to HCR Properties LLC, for $235,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Zachary A. Pappanastos to Quentin M. Ball, for $766,090, for Lot 29 in Mountain Crest Estates.
-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Fred Wayne Horton, for $22,000, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Danberry Properties LLC to Mike Priestley, for $615,000, for Lot 6 in Cottages of Danberry Final Plat.
-Justin L. Carroll to James Michael Donaldson, for $265,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Sandi R. York to Kevin A. Turner, for $335,000, for Lot 49 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.
-Roslyn G. Davis to Brandon Broadhead, for $16,000, for Lot 2 in Laurel Road Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.
-Vera Decuir to Melissa Hicks, for $205,000, for Lot 133 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Amended Map.
-Holly M. Burrow to Richard D’Anna, for $589,000, for Lot 2505 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.
-Kathleen O. Lucas to Charles Penn, for $316,500, for Lot 42 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.
-Howard E. Goodsell to Dylan Reddin, for $184,500, for Lot 14 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plant One Lake Sector Final Plat.
-Yunia Exposito Leal to Riley Stephen Mara, for $238,000, for Lot 52 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.
-Charles W. Clarke to Mallory F. Morrison, for $235,000, for Lot 1007 in Lofts at Edenton 3rd Amended Plat.
-Austin K. Graves to Blaine Rosenberg, for $298,000, for Lot 73 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.
-Corie Storms Martinez to Kendall Bungo, for $176,000, for Lot 556 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Robin M. Hicks, for $191,560, for Lot 17 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Charlene F. Parris to Matthew T. Heard, for $380,000, for Lot 40 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.
-Joseph H. White to Thomas Brent Solberg, for $321,000, for Lot 33 in Audubon Forest First Addition.
Nov. 4
-James Mitchell to Santino Francis Calderone, for $440,000, for Lot 2180 in Kirkwall a Ballantrae Phase 4.
-Evelyn C. Hedrick to Jakob N. Blankenship, for $235,000, for Lot 43 in Valley Forge.
-James Byron Farr to Patrick E. Lunceford, for $369,000, for Lot 121 in Hickory Amended Map.
-Jose Crespo to Jose Crespon, for $10, for Lot 11 in K W Schafner Property.
-Jose Crespo to Jose Crespo, for $10, for Lot 10 in K W Schafner Property.
-Jennifer L. Maxwell to Connor Brown, for $10, for Lot 49 in Rossburg Sector II.
-Charles Dailey to Freda Rigsby, for $265,375, for Lot 23 in Foothills Point Third Sector.
-Nathan Park to Justin Isaac Hale, for $325,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Charles W. York to Zachary R. Winkler, for $685,000, for Lot 36 in Heatherwood 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 35A, 36A and 37A.
-Terry R. Collins to Shannon Collins, for $140,000, for Lot 59 in Canyon Park Townhomes.
-KMA Home Renovations LLC to Ashley Achor, for $233,000, for Lot 19 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.
-Shirley A. Abbott to Rusty L. Patterson, for $60,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Rebecca L. Rager to Justin L. Wright, for $299,000, for Lot 15 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.
-Maksim Belski to Benjamin Goldman, for $345,000, for Lot 113 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.
-Mike Mitchell Homes LLC to Jeremy J. Brush, for $30,000, for Lot 27 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 10 through 13, 27, 31, 32 and 34.
-Nereida Jimenez to Oscar M. Mojica, for $153,450, for Lot 16 in Ironwood.
-Joshua Moorehead to Benjamin Harrison, for $212,500, for Lot 8 in Brookhollow First Sector.
-Ruth L. Barronton to David S. Mathews, for $10, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Phillip Weaver to Steven Carl Landrum, for $287,500, for Lot 33 in Oak Park Sector 1.
-Colvin B. Conway to Mark Elliot Beverly, for $320,000, for Lot 1635 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.
-GCP SCP One and Three LLC to ES 3610 HWY 31 LLC, for $14,037,664, for Lot 2 in Grahams Resurvey of Lot 2 Shelby Commerce Park.
-GCP SCP Five LLC to ES HWY 31 Land LLC, for $2,803,246, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-GCP SCP Five LLC to ES HWY 31 Land LLC, for $2,803,246, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Corneliu Gombos to Robert Saunders Pettigrew, for $689,000, for Lot 1017 in Blackridge Phase 1A.
-Jeaneen M. Brown to James Anthony Brown, for $10, for Lot 1731 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jonathan D. Humphries, for $271,900, for Lot 7-61 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Ben Jimenez, for $381,604, for Lot 513 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to William B. Raymond, for $234,900, for Lot 7-221 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Chesley D. Allen to Jared G. Commander, for $329,900, for Lot 232 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jason Dean Hawkins, for $214,900, for Lot 7-53 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Victor Kevin Sena, for $647,100, for Lot 52 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Candace Casey to Ashley Nicole Simpson, for $189,900, for Lot 66 in Chesapeake Subdivision.
-Phillip Weaver to Steven Carl Landrum, for $287,500, for Lot 33 in Oak Park Sector 1.
-Rachel Sasser to Peyton Gans, for $305,000, for Lot 8 in Lake Ridge.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Eric Warren Parker, for $399,503, for Lot 207 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Kisha Coleman to St. Holdings LLC, for $168,000, for Lot 5 in Rossburg Sector 1.
-Roslyn G. Davis to Jose De Jesus Martinez, for $263,000, for Lot 2 in Laurel Road Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.
-Sharon Yvonne Moss to Alfred Marron, for $480,000, for Lot 310 in Lakewood.
-Paul Smith to Shannon R. Stephens, for $260,000, for Lot 51 in Polo Crossings Sector III.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 23-29: Oct. 23 -Domestic... read more