Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1-Nov. 10:
Alabaster
Nov. 3
-Ray Devonta Kendrick, 21, of Tuscaloosa, failure to register vehicle, failure to comply with court orders.
-Brenda Stidman Barton, 71, of Cullman, possession of a controlled substance.
-Aljuan Elreco Datcher, 28, of Sylacauga, theft of property fourth degree.
Nov. 4
-Bragan Mark Ingle, 29, of Helena, failure to appear.
-Dana Hill, 30, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.
-Amanda Baker, 32, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
Nov. 5
-Markese Jamal Bell, 30, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest.
-Fanando Durell James, 35, of Calera, failure to comply, capias warrant (three counts).
-Stanley Joe Davis, 57, of Selma, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).
-Kristy Suzanne Parker, 45, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias warrant.
Nov. 6
-Carlos Tafoya, 33, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.\
Nov. 7
-Tawanda Renea Lewis, 39, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.
-William Anthony Ely, 25, of Woodstock, Alabama, alias warrant.
-Lauren Laverne Robinson, 23, of Birmingham, assault third degree.
Nov. 8
-Wendy Stewart Sandlin, 49, of Anniston, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended, alias warrant (two counts).
-Michael James McGrath, 28, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.
-Jamario Devon Rhinehart, 30, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
Nov. 9
-Jeremy Rashad Crowder, 34, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
-Katherine Ann Reynolds, 41, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.
Calera
Nov. 2
-Russell Earl Gandy, 57, of Morris, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.
-Steven Isaiah Absher, 21, of Wilton, failure to appear (four counts).
-Evan Blake Thompson, 55, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Phillip Henry Rodda III, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
Nov. 3
-Jacob Lee Alexander, 30, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Anthony Oquan Purnell, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Davida Yvette Taylor, 36, of Calera, criminal trespass first degree.
-Nathan Lee Ray, 22, of Helena, failure to appear.
-Shikil Irvin Spence, 27, of Jemison, failure to appear (three counts).
-Zachary Ryan Able, 21, of Calera, agency assist.
Nov. 4
-Regina Leigh Price, 49, of Maplesville, shoplifting.
-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., 40, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Collin Witt Lumpkin, 31, of Wellington, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Jamerius Eugene Underwood, 28, of Hoover, failure to appear.
-James Douglas Storey, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Andraius Dion Burns, 36, of Montevallo, DUI-combined substance, improper lane usage, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Juvenal Jimenez Rodriguez, 41, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 5
-William Gene Sailes II, 31, of Calera, attempting to elude.
-Kierra Meshae Riley, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Christopher Wayne Hurst, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts).
-Scott Bynum Lawson, 52, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Casey Lynn Morton, 45, of Pell City, failure to appear.
Nov. 6
-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 41, of Shelby, failure to appear.
-Jefferson Simone Lutz, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
Nov. 7
-Stanton Blaine Williams, 19, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 8
-Jared Dakota Frost, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Gene Paul Hogan, 51, of Cleveland, Tennessee, shoplifting.
-Jase Allan Rogers, 19, of Verbena, failure to appear.
Columbiana
Oct. 1
-Austin Wayne Hill, 19, failure to appear.
-Denaisha Jachole Norwood, 19, failure to appear.
Oct. 7
-Charlene Cumberland, 55, failure to appear.
Oct. 8
-Chaltine Dewan Prentice, 34, failure to appear (two counts).
-Timothy Lynn Blankenship, 40, theft of property fourth degree.
-Chase Evan Lange Cavitt, 18, menacing, minor in possession of alcohol.
Oct. 9
-Nina Larae Dulaney, 31, failure to appear.
Oct. 13
-Sandra Beth Sandefur, 57, failure to appear.
Oct. 15
-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear.
Oct. 18
-Randy Washington, 58, DUI.
-James Christopher Green, 48, failure to appear (two counts).
Oct. 19
-Kayla Renee Davis, 31, failure to appear.
-Hollie Seward Cholewinski, 38, failure to appear.
-Madison Evelyn Mehrtens, 29, theft from public building.
-Jordan Littlejohn, 27, theft of property fourth degree.
Oct. 20
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 21, failure to appear (two counts), operating vehicle without insurance (two counts).
Oct. 21
-Roger Rhinehart, 30, burglary second degree.
Oct. 24
-Shaterika Luella Louise Simon, 20, failure to appear.
Oct. 27
-Edward Trestan Buie, 34, harassing communications.
Oct. 28
-Tiffany Shae Harris, 32, harassing communications.
Oct. 29
-Natasha Marie Davis, 40, assault third degree.
-Jason Lee Davis, 20, failure to appear (four counts).
Oct. 31
-Robert William Tucker, 38, possession of a controlled substance, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
Helena
Nov. 5
-Jerry Gene Whittaker, 32, DUI-alcohol.
-Kristie Rene Smith Tomlin, 45, bail jumping second degree.
Nov. 8
-John David Carden, 51, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 9
-Shauna La Rae McGiboney, 41, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
Nov. 6
-Bill Gene Stone, dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.
Nov. 10
-Deondra Lashawn Johnson, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Tamika Lashawn Palmer, agency assist arrest.
Pelham
Nov. 3
-John Kral, 59, of Pelham, harassment.
-Tiffany Gordon, 39, of Pelham, alias warrant.
-Ashley Perrine, 20, of Alpine, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Zachary Able, 21, of Calera, alias warrant.
-Brent Hastings, 21, of Pelham, alias warrants.
Nov. 4
-Jacqueta Johnson, 44, of Calera, speeding above 70, interstate.
-Jonathan Wedgeworth, 38, of Hoover, assault 3rd degree.
-Aliceson Ohara, 39, of Bessemer, invalid proof of insurance, driving while suspended and speeding.
Nov. 5
-Bragan Ingle, 29, of Helena, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
Nov. 6
-Leeann Jernigan, 20, of Pelham, endangering welfare of child.
-Shakayla Mannie, 20, of Birmingham, expired tag and driving while suspended.
-Robert Kelly, 61, of Birmingham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
Nov. 7
-Kenneth Blackman, 19, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and carrying pistole without a license.
-Jayla Givan, 28, of Birmingha, expired tags and failure to display insurance.
-Randy Nichols, 49, of Birmingham, driving while revoked and no tag/tag not plainly visible.
-Alan McGill, 26, of Hoover, public intoxications, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jose Moran Mujo, 29, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
