Local AmFirst branches hosting 13th annual Toy Drive

BIRMINGHAM — America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) and WIAT CBS 42 launched their 13th Annual Holiday Toy Drive on Monday, Nov. 9.

Collections of new, unused and unwrapped toys for families in need will be welcomed for drop-off at all 19 branch locations through Friday, Dec. 4, including Shelby County locations in Calera, Pelham and Inverness.

Toys suitable for ages 0-10 are encouraged, however older children within this age range have the greatest need. Toys can be for a boy or girl, or non-gender-specific.

AmFirst members and employees, as well as the general public, are invited to participate — with all donations benefitting the City of Birmingham Division of Youth Services (DYS).

“We look forward to this holiday event every year, and — despite the ongoing pandemic — the need for donations remains the same,” said Kyle McDougal, AmFirst brand management officer. “All children deserve to have a joyful holiday, and we are so thankful to CBS 42 for being such a great partner for this initiative over the years.”

All drop off locations and AmFirst employees will adhere to proper social distancing and mask protocol. Additionally, all toys will be distributed on Dec. 15 via drive-thru and with all COVID-19 protocols in place. Since the inception of this annual holiday partnership, AmFirst and CBS 42 have helped thousands of families during the holiday season through the generosity of their members and employees.

“CBS 42 cares about children, and we are proud to continue our tradition of giving local children a brighter holiday season,” said James Cromwell, WIAT CBS 42 vice president and general manager. “We are very thankful to continue our partnership with AmFirst, and encourage our viewers to stop by the nearest AmFirst branch to join us in sharing the joy of the season.”

For more information, hours and to locate a Birmingham-area branch nearest to you, visit AmFirst.org.