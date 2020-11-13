November 13, 2020

Phyllis Dulaney

By Staff Reports

Published 3:41 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Phyllis Dulaney
Chelsea

Phyllis Dulaney, age 75, of Chelsea, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7.

Mrs. Dulaney is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Dulaney; son, Russell Dulaney (Gina); and granddaughter, Nina Dulaney.

For more information, Russell can be contacted at russngina@outlook.com.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries