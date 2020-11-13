Montevallo to hold annual Christmas parade Dec. 3

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Downtown Montevallo will transform into what could resemble a scene from a holiday movie for the city’s annual Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wadsworth and Main streets (Alabama 119) and proceed south on Main Street for five blocks, ending at Shelby Street.

There will be five categories in which entries in the parade can win a trophy: Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit, Best Theme and, new this year, People’s Choice. Parade entry winners will be notified after the parade.

While in the downtown area, attendees are urged to check out all the holiday window decorations.

“The winners of the downtown window decorating contest will be announced virtually on Dec. 3,” Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Director Adele Nelson said. “Our Christmas tree, Christmas banners and lights will help kick off the holiday season.”

Attendees may head over to Montevallo Elementary School after the parade for a Food Truck Festival.

Food trucks will be stationed in front of the school, and the event is hosted by the MES PTO.

There is no charge for parade registration; however, those wanting to participate must return a completed application to the Chamber either by email to montevallochamber@gmail.com or mail to P.O. Box 270 Montevallo, AL 35115 no later than Nov. 23.

Participants and attendees are encouraged to follow all local and state health guidelines during the parade.

A registration packet is available at Montevallocc.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Christmas-Parade-Information-Packet-2020.pdf.

A special thanks to this year’s Montevallo Christmas Parade sponsors, the city of Montevallo, Dixie Decorations, Dixon Designs, Fotowerks Custom Photography, Lucky’s Foodland, Montevallo Main Street, Montevallo Tire, The Type Shop, Tractor Supply Co., Trustmark Bank, University of Montevallo and Vinzant Home for their support.