November 12, 2020

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:31 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

On this week’s show, we look back at round one of the postseason and look ahead to round two, which will feature five teams for the first time since 1997. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the end of the show. It’s an action-packed week you don’t want to miss out on.

