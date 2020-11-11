Westminster robotics team brings home awards

The 10th grade Robotics Team from Westminster School at Oak Mountain competed in the Brentwood Academy Robotics Halloween Competition in Nashville on Oct. 30-31. The members competed against 31 other teams, all from Tennessee except one from Georgia.

It was a very competitive tournament, and the guys were thrilled to bring home wins in all aspects of the competition. They were Tournament Champions for the Teamwork Challenge, Tournament Champions for Skills, and winners of the THINK award, which is awarded to the team with the highest autonomous programming skills.

Those pictured include Walker Stephenson, Dani Bean, Matthew Grissom and Grant Eller. (Contributed)