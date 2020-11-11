Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament a great success

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — More than 120 golfers were guests at Timberline Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 7, as they joined in for the inaugural Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament.

According to organizer Benji Barnett, the tournament ended up being more successful than the club had ever anticipated, and the money generated through sponsorships and admission will now go to help fund athletics in Helena’s schools.

“This being our inaugural event, and the first time the Helena Athletics Association has hosted a golf tournament, there was some uncertainty and anxiety about how it would go,” Barnett said. “However, we sold the tournament out just a couple weeks after we announced it.”

The Diamond Club coordinated with Timberline and their Golf Professional Joe Kruse, who Barnett said helped make the event come together.

“We have never done anything like this before, so he really helped us create the template for the whole tournament,” Barnett said.

More than 30 teams of foursomes hit the green around 12:30 p.m. that day and rotated around 18 holes all vying to be the top scorers.

At the end of the day the winning team was Joey Roberto, Helena head football coach Richie Busby, Mark Busic and Jon Hester with a total gross score of 53.

Barnett said that guests were treated not only to the wonderful scenery offered by Timberline, but the event was a great day blessed with incredible weather and a great turnout.

The event was a success with those who participated. As many found the tournament to be smoothly coordinated which allowed for an all-around great time.

“It was a home run for us,” Barnett said. “We had some of the teams ask us if we had ever hosted a tournament before, because they were shocked that it was able to run so well.”

The event being a success was very important for the Helena Diamond Club and the Helena Athletics Association, as funds raised from the event will be used to help support the softball and baseball programs at both HHS and HMS.

“The fundamental reason for this is to support the efforts of those teams. We will use the money raised to support things like field maintenance, equipment and uniforms,” Barnett said.

A lot of people came together to make this event possible. According to Barnett, there were upwards of 80 individuals and groups, who sponsored the event to help make it happen.

This allowed for at least four tee sponsorships for each hole.

Despite the anxiety over being able to run the event for the first time, and especially finding a way to safely run it during a pandemic, Barnett said the event could not have worked out better.

“It is looking like we are posited to have this as a fundraiser for years to come,” Barnett said. “We will build off our experiences and momentum. It really was a great day.”