Walter Benjamin Beard Jr.

Columbiana

Walter Benjamin Beard Jr., age 87, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Walter was born December 7, 1932 in Hot Springs Virginia to Walter and Wilma Beard along with five siblings. Walter joined the U.S. Air Force and was based in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After completing his duty to his country Walter began a career as an industrial engineer. His work took him all over the world including, the Philippines, Costa Rica, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and multiple states across the U.S.

While in Costa Rica, he built a medical facility with a fully functioning lab in order for his employees to get much-needed care. He also worked with Homes for Humanity and had a political influence in each new place he traveled. Walter was an amazing Grandpa, not just to his grandchildren, but to anyone who needed him. He was known to bring in anyone and everyone who was in need and make them part of the family.

After retirement, Walter enjoyed playing poker, roulette, craps, golfing, cooking for his family, architecture, and frequenting Waffle House. Walter was a true Christian and always put God and family first.

Walter is preceded in death by his dearly missed wife of 67 years, Bertha Jimenez Beard; daughter, Elizabeth B. Payne; and parents, Walter B. Beard Sr. and Wilma Corbett Beard.

Walter leaves behind his son, John Paul Beard (Nena); daughter, Sandra Byrd (David); grandchildren, Johnathan Beard, Genesis Mitchell (Richard), Rebecca Studer (Walt), Jason Beard (Tristyn), Shawn D. Payne (Emily), Lisandra Miller, Christy McBride, Justin B. Byrd (Victoria) and Tiffany L Byrd; 20 great-grandchildren, who he was very proud of; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and chosen family.

Walter made an impact everywhere he went. Over his lifetime he touched hundreds if not thousands of lives. We are so grateful for Walter and the lessons he taught, the people he helped, and the memories he left. Walter will be greatly missed by all who knew him

A visitation for Walter will be held Friday, Nov. 6 from 4-5 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, Montevallo. A memorial service will occur Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. followed by a celebration of life and fellowship with the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Beard family.