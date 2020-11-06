November 6, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY: Red Ribbon Week

By Keith McCoy

Published 12:29 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign that was observed the last week of October in Shelby County. Local schools participated in dressing up for daily themes. See all our photos from Local schools at www.shelbycountyphotos.com

