Marriages for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

Published 12:29 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 26-28:

-Kristen Gorman to Clay Riley Valentine.

-Lorie Bailey to Staci Ann Tombrello.

-Waylon Howard to Bridgett Gray Islam.

-Michael O’Neal to Brittany Diane Ravellette.

-Edna Isabell to Walter Drake Fredette.

-Sarah Box to Troy Donavan McClain.

-Alexis Robinson to Darrius Montrell Martin.

-Katelyn Frye to Johnathan Sergey Ketcham.

-Farrah Gehring to Robert Evans Dixon.

-Michael Bottchen to Jessica Lynn Wilson.

-Christian Drotleff to Kimberly Ann Rice.

-Irwin Guillot to Dawn Michelle Hester.

-Jeanette Lecroy to Joseph Leonard Pennington.

-Hunter Pearson to Leah Alexander Eichorn.

-Steven Easterling to Elna Marie Diapana Jubay.

