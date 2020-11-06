Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved another round of Nick Grant funds for the city’s schools and a rezoning request for property off Shelby County 11 during a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“The Nick Grant Committee has authorization up to $10,000 to approve grants,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “These three grants we have on the agenda tonight exceed the $10,000 mark, so they are recommended for approval by the Nick Grant Committee.”

The resolutions the council approved were:

To award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $13,500 to Chelsea High School for equipment for the band.

To award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $15,000 to Chelsea High School for equipment for the science lab.

To award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $21,099 to Chelsea Middle School for purchasing lockers for the fieldhouse.

In other business, the council held a public hearing for a proposed ordinance involving a rezoning request from The Sproul Company of Alabama, Inc. for 34 acres of property located at 11880 Shelby County 11 in Chelsea from A-R (Agricultural-Residential) to PRD (Planned Residential District).

Two residents who live in the area near the property spoke to the council, one regarding the buffer area between homes in Brynleigh Estates and the proposed new subdivision, and the other regarding concerns about drainage and increased traffic on Shelby County 11.

Developer Robert Sproul said construction would not affect drainage, and turn lanes will be put in at the development’s sole entrance and exit to ensure traffic on Shelby County 11 is not hindered.

Councilmember Chris Grace asked Sproul about sewer access in the development.

“Every lot will have sewer, and it’s all going to be gravity,” Sproul said. “It will tie into the main sewer there.”

After voting to suspend the rules for immediate consideration of the proposed ordinance, the council approved the ordinance to rezone the property from A-R to PRD.

Also on Nov. 3, the council:

Heard from King’s Home Director of Development Jim Medley about the upcoming fundraising event Kampfire for the King on Nov. 14.

Approved a resolution to reappoint Mary Robertson to the Library Board.

Approved a resolution to accept a quote and authorize payment for special bulk trash pick-up by Republic Services for the removal of downed trees and debris from Hurricane Zeta.

Approved a resolution to assume the responsibility of streets in the Adams Mill Subdivision (Adams Mill Drive and Laura Lane) and release the bonds associated with these streets.

Approved a resolution to declare property as surplus and authorize its donation.

Held the first reading of a proposed ordinance to update the city’s business license codes with the year 2020 and each subsequent year to bring Chelsea up to the standard of surrounding cities.