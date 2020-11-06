Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Oct. 25-Nov. 2:

Alabaster

Oct. 27

-Bragan Mark Ingle, 29, of Helena, alias warrant.

-William Brent Brashier, 37, of Maylene, alias warrant.

-Tiffan Shea Harris, 32, of Wilsonville, alias/domestic violence third degree.

Oct. 28

-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 39, of Shelby, failure to appear, capias warrant.

-Breyonna Denise Robinson, 20, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree.

-Camisha Lashay Johnson, 22, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree.

-Zacharia Geneva Antoinette Scott, 19, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree, giving false ID to law enforcement.

Oct. 29

-Katherine Standifer Morning, 60, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree.

-James Ray Fernandes, 42, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Emily Taylor Lewis, 30, of Homewood, public intoxication.

-Julius Frank Huffman Jr., 48, of Maylene, public intoxication.

Oct. 30

-Courtney Briana Bivins, 25, of Helena, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required.

-Erik Aaron Bailey, 37, of Sterrett, theft of property fourth degree.

-Emily Taylor Lewis, 30, of Vestavia, criminal trespass first degree.

-Daniel Joseph Conforti, 25, of Leeds, DUI-alcohol.

-Donald Eugene Kirby Jr., 39, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Krisalyn Briley Hammond, 26, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

Oct. 31

-Andrew Michael Woodard, 24, of Helena, public intoxication.

-Calvin Cameron Smith Jr., 55, of Midfield, DUI-alcohol.

-Rachel Lynn Williams, 38, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.

-Michael Justin Davidson, 40, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.

-Cansas Lodge, 41, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.

-Zachary Allen Moore, 35, of Brierfield, harassment or harassing communications.

Nov. 1

-Demetrius Antoine Kenney, 36, of Alabaster, public intoxication, giving false ID to law enforcement.

-Jose Juan Virgos-Moyao, 39, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Brandon Cordell Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, alias/failure to appear.

Calera

Oct. 26

-Anthony Don Hyde, 34, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Brittany Ann Cunningham, 26, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Glenn Londell Morris, 28, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Jonathan Lee Mitchell, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Barrett Weatherly Thompson, 24, of Mobile, DUI-alcohol.

Oct. 27

-Ashley Griffin, 35, of Jemison, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, open container, resisting arrest.

-Zachary Cole Rape, 41, of Shelby, failure to appear.

-Jared Seth Gilliland, 43, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Kevin Lane Shaner, 36, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Craig Andrew Large, 39, of Montgomery, failure to appear.

Oct. 28

-Marie Mykenzsi Heard, 20, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-Jonathan Tyler Marbury, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (six counts).

-Katie Maria Beasley, 39, of Jasper, failure to appear (two counts).

-Carolyn Denise Cotton, 45, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

Oct. 29

-Michael Brandon Bailey, 41, of Maylene, failure to appear.

-Denuca Chantaye Sanders, 29, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

-Satina Marie Sanders, 31, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

Oct. 30

-Kent Eric Atchison Jr., 30, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-Gene Autry Garner, 56, of Selma, failure to appear.

-Stanley Joe Davis, 57, of Selma, failure to appear.

-Kimberly Diane Giles, 36, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, of Columbiana, agency assist.

Oct. 31

-Tyler Harris Woerner, 28, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance.

-Merritt Frederick Fletcher II, 46, of Calera, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.

-Derek Allen Fosse, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Merritt Frederick Fletcher II, 46, of Calera, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Nov. 1

-Denuca Chantaye Sanders, 29, of Montgomery, failure to appear (two counts).

-Felicia Ann Smith, 36, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance.

-Carey Leigh Dockery, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

-Jose Cruz Meija, 43, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree-harassment, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

-Charles Tyler Gaston, 35, of Selma, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

-Braeden Jamal Mayes, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Nov. 2

-David Allen Vernon, 48, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Oct. 31

-Brian Edwin Graf, 47, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 1

-Michael Darnell White, 50, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

Nov. 1

-Brandon Cordell Haynes, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Nov. 2

-Christopher James Cecil, burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Demiggio Deshunn Martin, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

Oct. 25

-Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tayzha’ Parrish, 22, of Pelham, alias warrants.

Oct. 26

-Chatanya Johnson, 42, of Birmingham, speeding.

-Larry Bagby, 50, of Pelham, driving while suspended.

-Oliver Weiss, 37, of Birmingham, driving without a license.

-William Rankin, 24, of Center Point, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Oct. 27

-Shamaki Cheatam, 33, of Bessemer, failure to display insurance and driving while suspended.

Oct. 28

-Imani Packer, 24 of Birmingham, driving while suspended.

-Steven Taylor, 38, of Helena, public intoxication.

Oct. 29

-Ibraheem Kahlout, 42, of Pelham, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstruction/using false ID.

Oct. 30

-Samantha Smith, 24, of Helena, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

-Kay Barber, 45, of Jemison, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Oct. 31

-Jameria Carrington, 31, of Pleasant Grove, giving false name to law enforcement.