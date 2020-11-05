UM’s Carmichael Library awarded $50k technology grant

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s Carmichael Library has been awarded a nearly $50,000 Institute of Museum and Library Services grant to make its offerings more accessible to remote users.

The agency recently awarded the grants to support the role of museums and libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. UM was one of 68 institutions selected from 1,701 applications nationwide. UM Digital Media and Emerging Technologies Librarian Michael Price is the project director.

“While the pandemic’s widespread impact has changed how museums and libraries engage with their communities, it has not stopped them from providing information, education, support, entertainment and other incredible resources,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper.” We deeply appreciate the work that museums and libraries are doing as they continue their missions in the face of hardship.”

The grant will allow Carmichael Library to purchase Chromebooks, portable battery packs, hotspots, iPads, and Wacom tablets.

These additional resources will be available for student check-out, allowing students without reliable technology and internet access to engage in remote learning while off campus.

The grant will also fund a graduate assistant for one year to assist in the production of training materials and in offering support and instruction.