Bobby Randel Weiss

Bobby Randel Weiss
Birmingham

Bobby Randel Weiss, age 76, of Birmingham, passed away Monday, Nov. 2.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9 at Acton Memorial Cemetery with Walter L. Bates officiating. The cemetery is located behind Altadena Valley Presbyterian Church. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

