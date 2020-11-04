Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — While many groups were taking traditional routes for Halloween events, Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co. hosted their third annual Trunk-or-Treat event, which provides a uniquely enjoyable experience for both children and parents.

Co-owner Shane Kelly said that the event successfully accomplished its goal of creating an environment where families could safely trick or treat, while also kicking back and enjoying some of the fine offerings from the bar.

The event kicked off around 6 p.m. in the business’s spacious parking lot, where families filled in to enjoy the Halloween fun.

“We are doing our third annual trunk or treat to give families an opportunity to safely trick or treat in our parking lot,” Kelly said. “We have a lot of space over here at Interstellar, and it is just a great way where kids have a great time and parents can get a beer.”

Attendees remarked that the there was a very relaxed vibe in the air as children went from trunk to trunk joyfully collecting candy, clad in their best Halloween outfits.

“We decided to come out because we really love Interstellar and we like to support small businesses during these times,” said Brianna Day, who attended the event with her family. “We felt that the kids should still be able to have an opportunity to celebrate Halloween.”

Others expressed how neat it was that the parents were able to responsibly enjoy beverages from the bar, while their children were safely able to fill their pumpkins and bags with candy.

“Everyone is having a great time,” Kelly said. “We are out here building community with a smile.”

Those smiles were evident on the faces of both parent and child, as this Halloween event provided a rare opportunity in this year for people to come together and celebrate as a community.

Kelly said that he hopes to continue this tradition every year.