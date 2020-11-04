Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — When Helena Police Department Officer David Rollan was injured in an automobile accident a few months back, residents of the Sugar Creek Neighborhood came together with a mission to help support their neighbor on Oct. 31.

An event organized by neighbors was created called “Boo for our Blue,” which took advantage of the Halloween holiday as a way to raise money in support of Rollan to assist financially and spiritually with anything he might need.

The event was organized in part by Sugar Creek resident Chase Rogers, who said the idea behind the event was to incorporate their plans for a community Halloween event with a mission of providing for one of their own.

“Officer Rollan has meant so much to our community,” Rogers said. “With one of us down there is a piece of us missing and we wanted to be good neighbors and help him out however we could.”

In his recover, Rollan was able to experience the event and expressed how amazing he thought it was and his gratefulness toward his neighbors in the community.

“I want everyone to know how much I greatly appreciate the support of the citizens of the community and the people I work with,” Rollan said. “The support and prayers have just been amazing and it has helped so much.”

The event was incorporated into the trick-or-treating of Halloween and residents and visitors of the neighborhood were encouraged to make donations at different locations throughout the area.

As the event started around 5:30 p.m. many people came out and showed their support not only with the usual thoughts and prayers, but also financially to assist in the mission of taking care of their own.

While the event was originally just going to be a way to reclaim the holiday from the pandemic, Rogers said that the community was more than glad to put on something like this to help someone in need.