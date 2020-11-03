Chamber names Small Business of the Year award recipients

More than 40 local businesses were recognized for the positive impact they have on Shelby County during The Shelby County Chamber’s eighth annual Small Business Awards presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

This year’s virtual presentation highlighted Shelby County’s Small Business of the Year nominees in five categories, and then recipients in each category were announced.

“Our primary purpose is to recognize the economic impact our small businesses have on our county,” said Jeff Brown, owner of Brownstone Marketing Solutions and chairman of the Chamber’s Small Business Work Group. “There really are some big things going on with small businesses.”

Brown said the group felt it was extremely important to recognize local small businesses even though the traditional, in-person awards luncheon could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were reviewed by an independent panel of judges in the areas of staying power, growth and number of employees, increase in sales and/or unit volume, response to adversity and evidence of contributions to the community, according to Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer.

The 2020 Small Business of the Year award nominees were: 2 Pesos Cantina, 4th & Inches Nutrition, 12 Stones Staffing & Consulting, A.C. Legg Inc., Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine, Beignets and Lattes, Boohaker Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Brown Sugar Desserts by Renea, Buck Creek Coffee, By George, Candlewood Suites Alabaster, Chelsea Coffee House, Chelsea Fitness Facility, Chiropractic Today, Columbiana Tractor, Complete Communication Services, Cowart Drug Company, Dale’s Southern Grill, Dr. James Beretta PC, The Garden Market, Happy’s Variety Store, Iconic Custom Carts

Just A Tish Wine & More, Magnolias Gift Shop, Manna Market LLC, Montevallo Drug, Montevallo Family Dentistry, La Nueva Michoacana, Partners Tax & Accounting, Pelham Diner, Piggly Wiggly Columbiana, Pinspiration Birmingham, Sav Mor Food Outlet Calera, Sawyer Solutions, Shabby Kidz, Shaggy Chic Pet Grooming LLC, Station 31 Kitchen, Swimming Pool Services LLC, The Art Studio, The Ryan Clinic, Therapy South Helena, Vacation Concierge, Whiskers & Wags Pet Boutique and Workout Anytime Calera.

The 2020 Shelby County Small Business of the Year recipients in five categories were:

Category 1, Companies with 1-5 Employees: 12 Stones Staffing & Consulting

Category 2, Companies with 6-10 Employees: Shaggy Chic Pet Grooming

Category 3, Companies with 11-20 Employees: Candlewood Suites Alabaster

Category 4, Companies with 21+ Employees: A.C. Legg Inc.

Category 5, New Business (less than 25 employees, open less than one year) – Pinspiration Birmingham

“Your efforts and investment in our community are sincerely appreciated,” Mancer said. “Congratulations to all of the nominees that were highlighted today. Small business isn’t just the backbone of the economy; it’s the foundation upon which our communities are built.”

The awards program was presented by Regions Bank and co-sponsored by Sawyer Solutions, NobleBank & Trust and The UPS Store at Caldwell Mill Road.

The Shelby County Chamber co-hosted the program with the Chelsea Business Alliance, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Main Street.

“We’re happy you are participating today and ask that you stay engaged as much as you can as a small business owner in the Chamber,” Brown said during the program. “Together we can grow.”