Victor Oliver Milstead

Columbiana

Victor Oliver Milstead, age 79, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4 at First Baptist Church of Columbiana. The service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Mike Miller officiating. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Oliver retired from E.C. Gaston after 28 years. He spent 7 and a half years in the U.S. Army and was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbiana.

Oliver is survived by his wife, Glenn Edwards Milstead; daughters, Alecia Davis (Heath), and Alison Joiner (Glen); eight grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and brother, Tommy Milstead (Marilyn).

