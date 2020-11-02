Stephen Daniel Cowart

Calera

Stephen Daniel Cowart, of Calera, died Sunday, Nov. 1, at the age of 94.

Visitation will be at Bolton Funeral Home in Columbiana on Friday, Nov. 6 from 10-11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Hanna officiating. A brief graveside service will be held at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera. Masks are required. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Steve’s memory to Calera Baptist Church or the Shelby County Humane Society.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.