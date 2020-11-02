Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 5-16:

Oct. 5

-Criminal trespass, theft of property fourth degree from the 4900 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham. $103 was stolen.

Oct. 6

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6900 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Wyngate Lane, Birmingham.

-Agency assist-Shelby County DHR from the 500 block of Shelby Count 469, Sterrett.

Oct. 7

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 71 and Shelby County 46, Shelby. A Mtn Dew bottle with suspected GHB, used syringe and a kit used for drugs with a straw, bottle cap, cotton balls and cotton swabs were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North, Alabaster. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Harassment from the 10400 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from McDonald’s, 4625 U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 2016 Chevy Camaro sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Attempting to elude, duty upon striking fixed object from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. The offender’s 2018 Toyota Tundra as well as two mailboxes were damaged.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 4400 block of Shelby County 226, Montevallo. A 1997 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Charter cable was stolen via the Internet.

-Criminal mischief from Fernbrook Lane, Shelby. A 2006 Chevy Uplander van was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 4200 block of Mountain Top Road, Birmingham. A total of $32,193.06 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Ashworth Drive, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo.

-Duty upon striking fixed object from the 4000 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox and post were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Brent Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment from Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo.

Oct. 8

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 71 and Shelby County 46, Shelby. A Mtn Dew bottle with suspected GHB (531 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 46, Shelby. A baggie containing suspected Kratom (52 count, 40.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 1500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A window and frame were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.

-Incident from the 200 block of Oakmont Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from an unnamed location.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Gardner Drive, Chelsea. A Winchester rifle valued at $25, Steiner rifle scope valued at $700, binoculars valued at $120, memory card reader valued at $60, game camera valued at $150 and 12 gold tip arrows valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 23000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Two jack stands valued at $1,000 and a 350-foot cable and top mount valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 600 block of Shelby County 333, Columbiana.

-SORNA violation from the 1100 block of First Street South, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Turtle Point, Shelby. A 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen.

-Assault from the 400 block of Meadow Lane, Harpersville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A $150 Applebee’s gift card was stolen.

Oct. 9

-Law enforcement assist from the 400 block of Shelby Hotel Road, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Clonazepam (3 count, 1 gram), suspected meth (0.31 gram), three plastic bags of suspected heroin (1.67 grams, three plastic bags of suspected cocaine (0.60 gram) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Missing person from the 5200 block of Jameswood Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Macalpine Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Beane Drive, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Shelby County 61 near Shelby County 77, Wilsonville. A 2000 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea. A 2015 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Smyer Lake Road, Leeds.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Old Lokey Ferry Rd., Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Rendering false alarm from the 100 block of Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 19400 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Assault third degree from U.S. 280 and Alabama 25, Harpersville.

-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 14700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. At least two catalytic converters valued at $1,200 apiece were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property for the 2400 block of Vale Drive, Birmingham. A Rigid tool set valued at $475 and a Rigid drill valued at $160 were stolen.

-SORNA violation from the 300 block of Donaldson Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. $225.95 was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. $255 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 800 block of North River Road, Shelby.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett.

-Permitting livestock to run at large from the 100 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

Oct. 10

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Davis Street, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. $29.01 worth of gas was stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Saint Annes Dr., Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected cocaine (0.9 grams) was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Indian Trail Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Assault third degree from the 7500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Williams Bend at Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 500 block of Grayson Place, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $1,678.98 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 5200 block of Cahaba Valley Cove, Birmingham. DeWalt tools, including an air compressor valued at $400, Sawzall valued at $200, jigsaw valued at $200, drill valued at $160, grinder valued at $245 and skill saw valued at $250 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 6200 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. Assorted U.S. currency totaling $1,110 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Brantlyville Court, Maylene.

-Theft of property from Brantlyville Court, Maylene. A Smith & Wesson .38 revolver valued at $450 was stolen.

-Missing person from the 2600 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Clothes valued at $100 and various identity documents were stolen.

Oct. 11

-Civil dispute from the 10000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 1993 Mercury Sable was stolen.

-Property located from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Nine West purse, Ruger firearm and 38 rounds were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol with seven bullets and a magazine was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 70 block of Shelby County 259, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 6000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Wilmington Place, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 1993 Mercury Sable and hydrocodone-acetaminophen were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3600 block of Tall Timber Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil matter from the 300 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 9500 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene. Oxycodone (20 count, 10 milligrams) were stolen.

Oct. 12

-Rape second degree, sodomy second degree from the 1000 block of Landview Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of 4-H Road, Columbiana. A Hilti reciprocating saw valued at $229 and battery valued at $109 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Sharpe Street, Westover. A mini crib valued at $175 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham. A front door was damaged.

-Property damage from the 5300 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Morgan County, Georgia.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Lane Park Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 259, Montevallo.

-Willful abuse of child from the 9500 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2007 Chevy Silverado, tool box with tools and golf clubs were stolen.

-Financial exploitation of elderly from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

Oct. 13

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Civil dispute from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from Magnolia Place at Magnolia Drive.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 1600 block of Woodland Avenue Southwest, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (1.5 grams) and suspected meth (6 grams) were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana, miscellaneous incident from John Sparkman Court, Vincent. A plastic baggie containing marijuana (2.4 grams), six rounds of .38 special ammunition and .22 ammunition were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster. A 2004 Toyota Tundra was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 80 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. Ambien and Soma pills were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena. An iPad mini, PlayStation 4, Verizon data booster, Sony wireless headphones and HP laptop were stolen.

-Criminal mischief, property damage from the 0 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A Door King gate opener valued at $5,000 was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 2000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Louis Vuitton purse valued at $3,500 and a Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $950 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment third degree from the 1400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Trump-Pence bumper sticker was stolen.

Oct. 14

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo. Various tools valued at a combined $445 were stolen.

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 at Morris Estates, Columbiana.

-Forgery from an unknown location. Charges of $211.39, $267.53 and $396.13 were reported.

-Assault from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5300 block of South Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. A Georgia tag was stolen.

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A Jeep Cherokee driver’s seat was burned.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Willow Leaf Road, Harpersville.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Little Martha Lane, Montevallo. A scooter/motorcycle valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Robbery third degree from an unknown address in Indian Springs. A 2002 Chevy Silverado, wallet, debit card and Samsung Galaxy A21 were stolen.

Oct. 15

-Criminal mischief from the 1300 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo. Toilet paper in trees, eggs in yard, dog food smeared inside and outside mailbox, eggs thrown inside and outside (as well as glitter) on a 2012 Ford Fusion, and dogfood smeared on windshield was reported.

-Harassing communications from the 1300 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Suicide attempt from Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief from the 0-1000 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby. A windshield valued at $300 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 4500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 2002 Dodge Ram was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4100 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A white wolf was stolen.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Locksley Circle, Birmingham. A 2015 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. A window valued at $100 was damaged.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Heath Row Drive, Birmingham.

Oct. 16

-Criminal mischief from the 11200 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 3100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A guard rail around gas pump valued at $300 and a small sign valued at $50 were damaged.

-Assault from the 100 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2014 Toyota Rav 4 was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 700 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.

-Harassment from the 2500 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 2500 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett. Turnip plants valued at $50 and barking deterrent devices valued at $200 were damaged.

-Duty upon striking occupied vehicle from Shelby County 47 and Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A 2013 Nissan Murano was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2018 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Harassment from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 8200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Menacing from the area of the 158-mile marker of Alabama 25.