Restaurant scores for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Aug. 1-Sept. 30:
Hotel/Motel
-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/6/20; 94.
-Homewood Suites by Hilton; 215 Inverness Cenver Drive, Hoover; 9/14/20; 96.
-Hampton Inn & Suites; 232 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 8/14/20; 98.
Food Service Establishment
-La Conchita Bakery; 609 Main Street, Montevallo; 9/21/20; 87.
-Calera BP; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 9/18/20; 87.
-Subway of Calera; 8111 Highway 31, Calera; 9/16/20; 88.
-The Fresh Market #49 Deli; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 9/17/20; 91.
-The Fresh Markey #49 Bakery; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 9/17/20; 92.
-Dunkin Donuts (Pelham Donuts LLC); 480 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 9/16/20; 92.
-Pizza Hut #4048; 750 Main Street, Montevallo; 9/17/20; 93.
-Birds and Burgers; 717 1st Street North, Alabaster; 8/15/20; 94.
-Papa Johns #1377 Inverness; 4629A Highway 280, Birmingham; 9/21/20; 95.
-Sushi with Gusto (The Fresh Market); 4700 Highway 280, Birmingham; 9/17/20; 95.
-Wendy’s; 16056 Highway 280, Chelsea; 9/22/20; 95.
-Jimmy John’s; 4647 Highway 280 Suite U, Birmingham; 9/18/20; 95.
-Burger King #16472; 613 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 9/30/20; 96.
-Pizza Hut #4414; 136 C Calera Marketplace, Calera; 9/14/20; 96.
-Little Caesars; 5408 Highway 280 Suite B, Hoover; 9/21/20; 96.
-Dunkin Donuts (Circle Donuts LLC); 400 Cahaba Park Circle S, Birmingham; 9/18/20; 96.
-Tony’s Hot Dogs; 1922 Highway 31 South, Birmingham; 9/22/20; 97.
-Homewood Suites Birmingham; 215 Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham; 9/14/20; 97.
-Jimmy Johns; 634 First Street North, Suite, Alabaster; 9/21/20; 97.
-Yum Yai Thai Takeout; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 9, Birmingham; 9/22/20; 97.
-Oumi Sushi at Sprouts #483; 5265 Highway 280, Birmingha; 9/16/20; 98.
-The Beer Hog; 112 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 9/15/20; 98.
-Las Mesas Mexican Grill; 291 Supercenter Drive A-3, Calera; 9/22/20; 98.
-Taco Bell; 218 West College Street, Columbiana; 9/14/20; 98.
-Taco Bell #029138; 4623 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 9/21/20; 99.
-Taco Bell #029118; 101 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 9/21/20; 99.
-Taco Bell 033445; 915 Main Street, Montevallo; 9/23/20; 99.
-Wasabi Juan’s; 5037 Highway 280 Suite 101, Hoover; 9/18/20; 99.
-AFC Sushi @ Publix #882; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 9/15/20; 100.
-Little Caesar’s #2724222; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 9/14/20; 100.
-Pinspiration; 201 Cahaba Park Circle Suite, Birmingham; 9/18/20; 100.
-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1202; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 9/21/20; 100.
-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1687; 6219 Tattersall Boulevard, Birmingham; 9/15/20; 100.
-Nawlins Style PoBoys, LLC/Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 9/14/20; 100.
-Wasabi Juan Food Trailer/Sushi Inn; 5037 Highway 280, Suite 101, Birmingham; 9/18/20; 100.
Mobile Food Service
-Tacos El Guero/El Korita Market; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 9/16/20; 93.
-Tacos Don Andy @Chefs Workshop; 3439 Lorna Lane, Hoover; 9/8/20; 94.
-Taqueria El Rosario 280/Taqueria el; 195 County Road 54, Montevallo; 9/4/20; 95.
-Taqueria La Chilanguita LLC/Chefs; 3439 Lorna Lane, Hoover; 9/4/20; 95.
-Big Daddy Sauces and Catering, LLC; 4012 24th Street North, Birmingham; 8/21/20; 98.
Limited Food
-Calera Chevron; 11431 Highway 25, Calera; 9/15/20; 87.
-Calera Petro; 10380 Highway 25, Calera; 9/15/20; 90.
-Circle K #2723869; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 9/14/20; 90.
-Greystone Shell; 5408 Highway 280, Hoover; 9/21/20; 92.
-Med Center Shell; 701 First Street North, Alabaster; 9/21/20; 93.
-Pelham Corner Store Inc.; 9249 Helena Road, Pelham; 9/22/20; 94.
-Sahajanand Swami Inc. (Jet Pep #9); 2310 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/18/20; 95.
-Circle K #3807; 8233 Highway 119, Alabaster; 9/23/20; 95.
-The Fresh Markey #49 Produce; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 9/17/20; 97.
-Kirkland Chevron; 1366 First Street North, Alabaster; 9/22/20; 98.
-Clean juice Greystone; 6215 Tattersall Blvd. Suite, Hoover; 9/15/20; 98.
-Fox Valley Mart; 6753 Highway 17, Maylene; 8/27/20; 99.
Retail Food Store
-The Fresh Market #49; 4700 Highway 280 East Suite 6, Birmingham; 9/17/20; 93.
-The Fresh Market #49 Seafood; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 9/17/20; 93.
-New York Butcher Shoppe/NYBGR; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Birmingha; 9/16/20; 99.
School Lunchroom – Public
-Calera Intermediate School; 8454 Highway 31 South, Calera; 9/18/20; 94.
-Montevallo Middle School; 235 Sanford Street, Montevallo; 9/17/20; 94.
-Calera High School; 100 Eagle Drive, Calera; 9/21/20; 97.
-Chelsea Middle School; 2315 Highway 19, Chelsea; 9/18/20; 98.
-Montevallo Elementary School; 171 Jeter Circle, Montevallo; 9/16/20; 98.
-Greystone Elementary School; 300 Village Street, Hoover; 9/22/20; 99.
-Calera Elementary School; 855 10th Street, Calera; 9/18/20; 99.
-Helena Intermediate School; 3500 Highway 52, Helena; 9/15/20; 99.
-Montevallo High School; 980 Oak Street, Montevallo; 9/17/20; 99.
-Calera Middle School; 9178 Highway 22, Montevallo; 9/16/20; 99.
-Chelsea High School; 10510 Highway 11/P.O. Box 6, Chelsea; 9/16/20; 100.
-Helena Elementary School; 187 Third Street, Helena; 9/15/20; 100.
Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from July 9-29: Limited Food -Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304; 7/29/20;... read more