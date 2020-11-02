Marriages for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 19-23:
-William Davis to Sandra Kate Alina Cross.
-Julio Aguiler to Monique Gabrielle Santiago.
-Beyton Yager to Kimberly Ann Cox.
-Alan Clayton to Lindsay Dean Spurgin.
-Lonnie Lucas to Martisha Ann Brasher.
-James Folmar to Hanna Jo Edwards.
-Joshua Williford to Brianna Lynne Miller.
-Donald Thomas to Jaime Little Thorn.
-Darah Knighton to Grant Wesley Boyd.
-Susannah Hope to Ethan David Miceli.
-Ashley Lewis to Roscoe William Lewis.
-Kara Adams to Stephen Garrett Coyte.
-Joseph Turnes to Latriece Devonne Whitman.
-Jessy Osmer to Holly Nicole Voight.
-Brandon Graham to Laura Michelle Hall.
-Robert Trimble to Dorothy Mae Hill.
-Jakob Schoenfeldt to Marie Elizabeth Koch.
-Rebecca Jackson to Kevin Andrew Ferreiro.
-Katelyn Lee to Jason Derrick Lockhart.
-Jessica Abernathy to Justin Trent Millican.
-Barbara Lee to Clyde Randall Mathews.
-Madison McClain to Matthew Dalton Lawson.
-John Lawley to Megan Leigh Howard.
-Heather Garnett to James Connor Kilgore.
-Carl Duncan to Jahzmin Monai Young.
-Skyler Martin to Jessica Brooke Kromer.
-James Palmore to Karol Kay Ohe.
-Kelsi Munn to Ethan Kyle Nicholson.
-Karen Dean to Anthony Keith Smith.
