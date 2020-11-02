Land transactions for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 19-21:
Oct. 19
-Robert Shill to Brian Nelson, for $195,000, for Lot 26 in Crosscreek Cove.
-Terry Baker to Jason Clay Junkins, for $1,095,000, for Lot 30-06 in Highland Lakes 30th Sector.
-Brenda Randell to Zack Pappanastos, for $302,700, for Lot 16 in Audubon Forest First Addition.
-Russell Madson to Christopher L. Jackson, for $425,000, for Lot 38 in Weatherly Windsor Section 11 Resurvey of Lots 38 and 29.
-Aristy LLC to State of Alabama, for $26,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Westervelt Company Inc. to Shelby County, for $1,340,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Anthony Ham to Frederick Thomas Bamberger, for $272,000, for Lot 1 in Hidden Forest.
-Arthur McMahon to Diaspora Media Kenya, for $160,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Daryl Worthy to Carrie Leigh Worthy, for $158,500, for Lot 15 in Wisteria.
-Susan Bouschart to John P. Douglas, for $54,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Shaun Mazur to Julietta Scruggs, for $205,000, for Lot 69 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.
-Allison Ambrose to Kristina Scout Owen, for $159,900, for Lot 20 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.
-Jeffrey Hardage to Jeffrey Hodges, for $476,600, for Lot 5 in Highlands at Riverchase.
-Jason Mirabito to Quang Thanh Tran, for $325,000, for Lot 58 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-Brandon Cagle to Brian Kelly, for $389,000, for Lot 162 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-William Hansford to Mark A. Correll, for $490,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Lisa Dawson to Christopher Burdette, for $355,000, for Lot 120 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kyle J. Pedrick, for $281,660, for Lot 122 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Greg Tremblay to Jeannette Elizondo, for $252,000, for Lot 6 in Panther Ridge.
-Adam Green to Lisa Martin Maddox, for $106,500, for Lot 910 in Horizon a Condominium.
-John Guthrie to Daniel Raymond Oldman, for $92,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James Douglas Vibert, for $399,529, for Lot A-51 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kenneth A. Trucks, for $242,450, for Lot 36 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Latanya Y. Collier, for $444,808, for Lot 2032 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Eric Oliver to Daniel J. Demasters, for $385,000, for Lot 32 in Sterling Gate Sector 3 Phase 2.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Barclee Jenea Woods, for $168,465, for Lot 51 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.
-Daniel Demasters to Joshua David Waldo Speth, for $276,999, for Lot 115 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Krista Elder to Bradford Gravelle, for $185,000, for Lot 3 in Springs Crossing Sector I.
-Patricia Bates to Bonnie S. Nicosia, for $190,000, for Lot 57 in Narrows Reach.
-Marcus Boger to Christopher Reed Dolihite, for $638,000, for Lot 38 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3.
-Bonnie Nicosia Kristen Brand Majors, for $425,000, for Lot 107 in Brook Highland 3rd Sector.
Oct. 20
-4B BP 2017 LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 416 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Heather S. Sheppard, for $421,995, for Lot 478 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Joshua G. Mims, for $656,388, for Lot 416 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 15 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.
-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 26 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $1,272,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Addhanari Cruz to State of Alabama, for $1,500, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Paul Furman to Matthew Besecker, for $220,000, for Lot 3 in Chaparral Third Sector.
-Thomas Whitten to Tommy Franks, for $207,900, for Lot 35 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Embridge Homes LLC to William Wade Cooch, for $527,200, for Lot 337 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Anthony Sprague to Prentice Wilkerson, for $228,000, for Lot 168 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Danny McGee to State of Alabama, for $31,400, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Luis Rios to Ruben Ignacio Rojas Maciel, for $26,000, for Lot 1 in Hamilton Survey.
-Jose Rivas to Rental Resource Group LLC, for $119,900, for Lot 42 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Plat.
-Kelley Notestone to John Mark Howze, for $309,900, for Lot 12 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.
-Curtis Wilson to Daniel Gordon, for $665,000, for Lot 2513 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.
-William Lawler to Gregory T. Durrett, for $70,000, for property in Section 11, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Timothy Brennan to Ken E. Adkisson, for $280,000, for Lot 28 in Shelby Shores First Addition.
-Robert Mabry to Robert S. Mabry, for $0, for Lot 34 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Corey Fortner, for $408,650, for Lot 479 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 14 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.
-Colin Moose to Vincent Marion Conte, for $115,500, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhomes.
-Janet Vanfleet to Jacqueline Smith, for $235,000, for Lot 6-79 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Innovative Building Services LLC to Michael E. Lindsay, for $670,000, for Lot 206 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.
-Alabama State Land Commissioner to McCalla Holdings LLC, for $22,555.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gregory Rodriques Smith, for $390,105, for Lot 201 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-U.S. Bank Trust to Wade Williams Faulkner, for $250,832, for Lot 71 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.
-Wendel Gerjets to Jacob T. Fellmeth, for $185,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Tydon D. Miller, for $497,700, for Lot 3 in Lake Wood Estates.
-James Woodward to James E. Woodward, for $10,000, for Lot 27 in Caldwell Crossings Resurvey of Lot 25 and Lot 27 a Resurvey Lots 19 thru 23.
-Jackie Eastman to Jackie F. Eastman, for $152,500, for Lot 25 in Indian Hills First Sector.
-Harrison Flick to Harold Edward Bauer, for $500,000, for Lot 7 in Hidden Ridge Estates 1st Sector.
-Brooklynn Walden to Jacob B. Mueller, for $138,500, for Lot 1 in Longshores Addition to the Town of Columbiana.
-Scott Friedman to Scott Irwin Friedman, for $0, for property in Section 9, Township 24, Range 15 East.
-Paula Harris to Andrea Brooke Romano, for $202,000, for Lot 101 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.
-Tram LLC to John Wilburn McLean, for $269,000, for Lot 30 in Linwood Estates.
-Clayssic Home Innovations Inc. to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $53,000, for Lot 78 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.
-Adams Homes LLC to Marquez Antwon Gentry, for $235,575, for Lot 618 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.
-Pamela Phillips to Margaret K. Jackson, for $243,000, for Lot 111 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.
-Henry Hudson to Kenneth B. Bishop, for $900,000, for Lot 5 in Shoal Ridge.
-Robert Flanders to Nancy Collins, for $195,000, for Lot 83 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-David Cummings to Rene Vega Mendoza, for $114,000, fo rLot 14 in Wilmont.
-Vincent Conte to Gustavo Gomes Dos Santos, for $64,550, for Lot 1 in Chandalar South Townhomes.
-Glenn Caldwell to City of Calera, for $12,000, for Lot 15 in Dunstans Map of Calera.
-Lorenzo Brillant to Wanda Owen Davis, for $110,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Angie Ingram to Steve O. Ouzts, for $748,000, for Lot 1 in Chadwick Square Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and part of Common Area.
-Donovan Builders LLC to David H. Wood, for $369,900, for Lot 303 in Creekwater Phase III.
-Michael Donaldson to Colton Campbell, for $247,500, for Lot 614 in Weybridge at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.
Oct. 21
-Leigh Pekarek to Jody B. Aloia, for $265,070, for Lot 4 in Lincoln Park.
-Darell Eidson to Out Front Hitting LLC, for $240,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Raymond Lee Vice, for $271,497.50, for Lot 357 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase 2.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jana Marie Sjodin Militano, for $237,460, for Lot 236 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Riverwoods Properties LLC to Authentic Building Company LLC, for $183,500, for Lot 872 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector C Final Plat.
-Gilbert Johnson to Amber Danner, for $411,000, for Lot 222 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.
-Robert Green to Mark Daniel Brady, for $359,900, for Lot 1 in O. Kelly Place.
-John Carlisto to Matthew J. Groves, for $394,900, for Lot 66 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase III.
-Reed Nitto to E. Clayton Lowe, for $727,500, for Lot 1820 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dmitriy Kozodoi,for $262,980, for Lot 124 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Jack Whites to Jeremy Bivona, for $289,000, for Lot 11 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Richard Diamond to Terry Lee Franklin, for $262,000, for Lot 321 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Survey.
-Beryl Hedrick to Dixie Investment Group LLC, for $196,601, for Lot 51 in Saddle Lake Farms.
-Forvic LLC to Cory Blake Pruitt, for $280,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.
-Courtney Harvey to Erik G. Broka, for $419,900, for Lot 102 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.
-Justin Brown to Ryan Austin Crowley, for $239,000, for Lot 133 in Kensington Place Phase II.
-James Polk to Maria Lemus, for $130,000, for property in Section 9, Township 14, Range 12 East.
-Carol Johnson to Bryan Heath Spencer, for $550,000, for Lot 2 in Signal Valley Estates Resurvey Lot 1 Dogwood Lakes.
-Ryan Crowley to Anna Grace Beck, for $162,500, for Lot 52 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.
-Kenneth Sproul to Sharon Ann Brakefield, for $86,685, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Sharon Brakefield to Addam Christopher Porter, for $115,580, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-L. Stiff to Patricia Jean Reeneker, for $565,000, for Lot 164 in Cottages at Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 164 and 165.
-James Renfroe to Brandy Saas, for $204,000, for Lot 16 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.
-Marilyn Kendrick to William Christopher Kendrick, for $125,000, for Lot 8 in Saffords Map of Shelby.
-Laura Bond to Thor Properties LLC, for $103,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.
-Suzette Sain to Richard Ragland, for $217,900, for Lot 18 in Saddle Run Resurvey of Lots 17 and 18.
-Terronce Adams to Eutonette A. Watson, for $227,000, for Lot 16 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.
-William Nix to Robert Andrew Murray, for $375,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.
-Gann Enterprises LLC to Marcus Fowler, for $57,000, for Lot 57 in Stonegage Realty Phase Three.
-Joshua Rauch to Matthew E. Cook, for $195,000, for Lot 32 in Scottsdale Second Addition.
-Morgan Jones to Lois Breeding, for $185,000, for Lot 25 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II.
-Mark Dewberry to Joshua Steven Rauch, for $252,000, for Lot 13 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Two.
-Margaret Glasgow to Christopher Brent Smith, for $32,500, for Lot 5 in Highlands 2nd Sector Phase 3.
-Dustin Pruitt to Harry Anthony Burrell, for $125,000, for Lot 1 in Willow Cove Phase 1.
-Lisa Schilli to Lindsey A. Nix, for $280,000, for Lot 7 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.
-Timothy Buckney to John D. Hayes, for $362,500, for Lot 4 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Natasha Weathers Moore, for $137,000, for Lot 85 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Phase II.
-Ralph Chester to Eric B. Chester, for $150,000, for Lot 161 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.
