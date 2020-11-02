Divorces for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 16-23:
-Linda Evans, of Calera, and M. Evans, Jr., of Clanton.
-Anna Caitlyn Wooley, of Alabaster, and Dustin Anthony Wooley, of Alabaster.
-Tanya Jean Ashmore, of Shelby, and Jimmy Edward Ashmore, of Clanton.
-LaQuetta King, of Calera, and Patrick King, of Calera.
-Andy Edward Thornell, of Alabaster, and Margo Estella Wynn, of Vance.
-Bradley Dennis Huff, of Birmingham, and Joanna Marie Clodfelter, of Birmingham.
-Cynthia Alyce McGhee, of Shelby, and Michael Kidd McGhee, of Columbiana.
-Carrie Leigh Worthy, of Alabaster, and Daryl Worthy, of Alabaster.
-Anne McCarthy Helmly, of Chelsea, and Dan Michael Helmly, of Chelsea.
Marriages for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
